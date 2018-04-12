Downtown Cary Roads to Close Until September

Cary, NC – In order to replace water mains in Downtown Cary, two roads will be closed starting this week until early September.

With roadwork set to start on Thursday, April 12, 2018, two stretches of road in Downtown Cary will be closed until early September, with a goal date of Friday, September 7, 2018 according to the Town of Cary.

Those roads will be W Park Street between S West Street and W Chatham Street and S Dixon Avenue between W Park Street and Dry Avenue.

Residents of these neighborhoods are not expected to have their driveway access blocked.

To get around these closures, W Chatham Street, Dry Avenue and S West Street form a connection that can be used as a detour if you need to avoid these roads.

You can also follow the Town of Cary’s “Alerts and Closures” map to get up to date information on closures in Cary.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Google Maps and Hal Goodtree.