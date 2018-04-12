Fest in the West Becomes West Cary’s Signature Festival

Cary, NC – 2018 marks the third year that CaryCitizen will produce Fest in the West, and the second year we partner with the Town of Cary to hold the event at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Thomas Brooks Park. Dare we say it? Fest in the West has become West Cary’s Signature event!

So many residents live in western Cary that we knew in 2016 the area needed an event that was easy for these folks west of NC-55 to attend easily. The last estimate we’ve read said the 27519 zip code is home to over 50,000 residents. The location of USA Baseball is perfect for this area: halfway between RTP and Apex and west of NC-540, the festival takes place next door to several subdivisions. In fact, many attendees can actually walk there because there are sidewalks and greenways that connect to the park.

Not only can they walk there, but Tom Milam, facilities planner for Cary’s Transportation Department, is encouraging people to bike to the festival as part of the Bike Month in May. Town staff will be installing additional bike racks expressly for the purpose of encouraging folks to leave their cars at home and bring their bikes to the festival.

What’s at the Festival?

Fest in the West is not only kid-friendly, but also dog-friendly and adult-friendly. Attendees will find a free Kid Zone with an enormous bounce house, a face-painter and craft activities, as well as Zaniac who will be letting kids try their bots and other STEM activities. Shaky Tail Farm will have a Petting Zoo set up with live animals including a llama and miniature pony to pet.

Beer & Food

The Food Truck Rodeo will include 12 trucks including the ever-popular Cousins Maine Lobster and other local favorites: Las Gringas, Pita Delite, Hibachi Xpress, Qspresso, Will & Pops, Boricua Soul, Oak City Fish & Chips, Stuft and desserts from Del’s Frozen Lemonade, Not Just Icing and FRESH Local Ice Cream. Something for everyone!

To go along with all of that delicious food, try a beer from one of the local brewers on hand in the Beer Garden (sponsored by The Aster Apartments). Fortnight Brewing, Bond Brothers Beer Company, Jordan Lake Brewing and Southern Peak Brewery will be pouring their specialties into souvenir beer cups!

The Main Stage features three bands: The Martin County Ramblers, The Blenders and headliners Peak City Band. The music gets going at 11 AM, and continues until 5 PM. Musical breaks will be punctuated with our very popular contests.

The Contests

You won’t want to miss the unique elements of this festival: our two hilarious contests. The first is the Orangetheory Fitness-sponsored Hillbilly Horseshoes at 12:30 PM. During this contest, 12 competitors will face off in bracketed play trying to hit a ringer with a toilet seat. The competition eliminates folks until two final contestants face-off to declare the winner.

The second event is the Whole Foods-sponsored Pie Eating contest. 12 willing contestants line up to each eat a blueberry pie as fast as they can. Whoever cleans their plate first wins.

Gifts For Mom

What festival would be complete without local artisans? The Village of Arts and Crafts has something for everyone, and with Mother’s Day the following weekend, maybe it’s a good day to pick something special up for your Mama?

We have 35 incredibly talents local artisans who create their wares here in the Triangle. Everything from pillows appliquéd with colorful animal designs, original paintings, bedazzled belt buckles and dog collars.

Additional Fun

Have your photo taken by our Farmer Photo Booth, sponsored by Children’s Lighthouse, and look like a farmer or one of the barnyard animals. Always hilarious, the custom backdrop was specially created in 2016 by local artist Wade Carmichael. Hop in a police car, fire truck or sit on an antique tractor.

In the Non-Profit Circle, attendees can learn about local non-profits as well as Parks & Recreation opportunities offered through the town of Cary or learn about biking, water conservation and our Spruce Program.

Event Info

Fest in the West

Saturday, May 5, 2018

(Raindate May 6)

11 AM to 5 PM

USA Baseball National Training Complex

7445 Green Hope School Road, Cary, NC

(adjacent to Thomas Brooks Park)

Website: www.festinthewest.com

Facebook

Hashtag: #FestintheWest

Story by Lindsey Chester. Photos by Karen Healy.