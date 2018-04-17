Primary Early Voting in Cary Opens Next Week

Cary, NC – Primary elections across Cary and Wake County take place on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. But starting next week, early voting will open up in town.

Starting on Thursday, April 26, 2018, early voting for the primary races, where voters can select candidates in the Republican, Democratic or Libertarian parties for the November general elections. Early voting in Cary takes place at the Herbert C. Young Community Center at 101 Wilkinson Ave.

The hours for early voting at the Herbert C. Young Community Center are:

Thursday, April 26 from noon to 7 PM

Friday, April 27 from noon to 7 PM

Saturday, April 28 from 10 AM to 5 PM

Sunday, April 29 from 1 PM to 5 PM

Monday, April 30 from noon to 7 PM

Tuesday, May 1 from noon to 7 PM

Wednesday, May 2 from noon to 7 PM

Thursday, May 3 from noon to 7 PM

Friday, May 4 from noon to 7 PM

Saturday, May 5 from 10 AM to 1 PM

If you do not want to wait until next week, early voting will also open up on Thursday, April 19 at the Wake County Board of Elections building. Early voting there will be open every weekday from 8:30 AM to 5 PM and on Saturday, May 5 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

If you do not know what candidates are available to you, you can find your sample ballot online.

People who are not registered to vote can also register at the polling place, provided you bring current identification and proof of residence.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey and Steven Depolo.