Weekend Events: Dodgeball, Downtown Chowdown and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, Cary’s Downtown Chowdown returns, plus there is Cary’s first-ever dodgeball tournament, Triangle’s Got Talent and much more.

Thursday, April 19, 2018

The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce is holding a workshop on asking the right questions in business. The workshop will be led by Ethan Drum, director of sales for Creative Visions and takes place at Lenovo at 7:30 AM, with registration online.

The Cary Theater starts its series of Alfred Hitchcock films this weekend, with The Man Who Knew Too Much at 2 PM and Suspicion at 9 PM on Thursday.

Barnes & Noble is holding a book club reading on Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between The World and Me.” The discussion is free and open to anyone and it starts at 7 PM.

Friday, April 20, 2018

The Cary Senior Center is holding an award reception for the Wake County Senior Games and SilverArts competition. You can meet the participants, all starting at 10:30 AM.

The Bond Park Boathouse is starting up its Lakeside Movies series with free outdoor family movies. It starts at dusk, or around 7 PM, and guests can take the boats out on the water while waiting for the screening to start.

Saturday, April 21, 2018

The Bond Park Community Center will host the town’s first-ever dodgeball tournament, starting at 9 AM. There will be awards for the first, second and third place teams as well as best team outfits. All proceeds go to the Town of Cary Scholarship Fund.

The North Carolina Courage takes on the Utah Royals at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Courage are undefeated so far this season, with this home game starting at 3:30 PM.

Triangle’s Got Talent is a talent show for local teenagers to sing, dance and more at the Cary Theater. The show is presented by the Cary Teen Council, starting at 6 PM.

Sunday, April 22, 2018

Cary’s Downtown Chowdown returns this Sunday, with food trucks on Academy Street by the Downtown Park, with live music as well. The event lasts from 12:30 to 5 PM.

The Taylor Family YMCA is holding a community garden volunteer day where people can help with clean-up and planting in the Y’s community garden. It all starts at 2 PM and is open to children.

Around the Triangle

Adventure Road is a children-friendly play based on the stories of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn. It runs all this weekend at various time at the Kennedy Center in Downtown Raleigh.

GlowRage Paint Party is a dance event at Lincoln Theater in Raleigh with paint flying as you move. The show starts at 9 PM.

The Durham Bulls take on the Leigh Valley IronPigs this Friday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The game starts at 7 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Michael Papich and Jessica Patrick.