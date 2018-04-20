West Cary Color Run Aims to Fundraise for School Technology

Cary, NC – Last year, West Cary Middle School raised more than $3,000 for technology with its first ever Color Run. Now the PTA is bringing this fundraiser back with a goal of bringing in even more participants.

West Cary Middle School’s PTA holds one fundraiser each year, making it crucial that this one even really counts. Last year was their fist Color Run, which brought out 900 students to take part.

In the 2018 Color Run, students will travel on a two-mile route, with six different stations where they will be pelted with colored powder. The running course will take the students, as well as families and any other participants, around Evans Road where the school is located.

The fundraiser is meant to raise money for school technology, with an ultimate goal of having one computer for every student at West Cary Middle.

The Color Run starts at 9 AM on Saturday, April 21, 2018, with registration online.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Wake County Public School System.