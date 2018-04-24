Downtown Dine Around Shows Off Cary’s Dining Diversity

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – As Downtown Cary grows, so does its dining options. To highlight the various restaurants and eateries in the area, the Heart of Cary Association is holding its first Dine Around to draw attention to Downtown for the coming week.

Week of Restaurants

The Cary Downtown Dine Around runs from Wednesday, April 25 to Sunday, April 30, 2018 with Downtown Cary restaurants offering special deals during this time.

“There are 20 different eateries in Downtown Cary right now. People don’t normally think we have all of these restaurants but Downtown has been going through tremendous growth,” said Leah Campbell, Heart of Cary Association board member.

Campbell said the event is also meant to highlight not only the number of restaurants downtown but also the variety of foods available.

“Customers call Kababish Café the hidden gem of Downtown Cary. With this event and people getting to know about our participation, it shouldn’t be so hidden anymore,” said Samreen Nawaz, owner of Kababish Café on 201 W Chatham St.

The idea for the Dine Around came from a January 2018 meeting of the Heart of Cary Association with both members and non-members to discuss ways to bring attention to downtown businesses. One of those ideas was a restaurant week, pushed by the area’s restaurant owners.

“It not only brings awareness to the great changes, but also brings awareness to the diversity that continues to unfold and grow,” said Christine Kaznowski, manager of the Upper Deck Sports Pubon 329 N Harrison Ave.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Hal Goodtree.