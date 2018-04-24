Upcoming Primary Elections – North Carolina House
Cary, NC – The primary election is Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with early voting in Cary opening up this Thursday, April 26, 2018. Here is a list of upcoming elections for the North Carolina General Assembly’s House of Representatives for Cary and Morrisville voters.
In a two-part article, CaryCitizen is reminding readers about the upcoming primary elections with lists of the candidates on the ballot in Cary and Morrisville.
North Carolina House of Representatives
District 11
Democratic Party
- Duane Hall (incumbent)
- Allison Dahle
Republican Party
- Brennan Brooks
- Shawn Hamilton
Libertarian Party
- Travis Groo
District 33
Democratic Party
- Rosa Gill (incumbent)
- Shirley Hicks
- Antoine Marshall
Republican Party
- Anne Murtha
District 36
Republican Party
- Nelson Dollar (incumbent)
Democratic Party
- Julie Von Haefen
Libertarian Party
- Robyn Pegram
District 38
Democratic Party
- Yvonne Lewis Holley (incumbent)
Republican Party
- Kenneth Bagnal
Libertarian Party
- Bobby Emory
District 41
Democratic Party
- Gale Adcock (incumbent)
Republican Party
- Emmanuel Wilder
Libertarian Party
- Liam Leaver
District 49
Democratic Party
- Cynthia Ball (incumbent)
Republican Party
- David Robertson
Libertarian Party
- Jonathan Horst
To find out which election you will be voting in, find your sample ballot online.
In our next article, we will list the candidates in all other races for Cary and Morrisville voters.
CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.
Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey and Mira Montes.
