Upcoming Primary Elections – North Carolina House

/0 Comments/in , , /by

Cary, NC – The primary election is Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with early voting in Cary opening up this Thursday, April 26, 2018. Here is a list of upcoming elections for the North Carolina General Assembly’s House of Representatives for Cary and Morrisville voters.

In a two-part article, CaryCitizen is reminding readers about the upcoming primary elections with lists of the candidates on the ballot in Cary and Morrisville.

North Carolina House of Representatives

District 11

Democratic Party

  • Duane Hall (incumbent)
  • Allison Dahle

Republican Party

  • Brennan Brooks
  • Shawn Hamilton

Libertarian Party

  • Travis Groo

District 33

Democratic Party

  • Rosa Gill (incumbent)
  • Shirley Hicks
  • Antoine Marshall

Republican Party

  • Anne Murtha

District 36

Republican Party

  • Nelson Dollar (incumbent)

Democratic Party

  • Julie Von Haefen

Libertarian Party

  • Robyn Pegram

District 38

Democratic Party

  • Yvonne Lewis Holley (incumbent)

Republican Party

  • Kenneth Bagnal

Libertarian Party

  • Bobby Emory

District 41

Democratic Party

  • Gale Adcock (incumbent)

Republican Party

  • Emmanuel Wilder

Libertarian Party

  • Liam Leaver

District 49

Democratic Party

  • Cynthia Ball (incumbent)

Republican Party

  • David Robertson

Libertarian Party

  • Jonathan Horst

To find out which election you will be voting in, find your sample ballot online.

In our next article, we will list the candidates in all other races for Cary and Morrisville voters.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey and Mira Montes.

First time commenter? Please read our Comments Policy. Comments are at the discretion of the Publisher.


0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *