Cary, NC – The primary election is Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with early voting in Cary opening up this Thursday, April 26, 2018. Here is a list of upcoming elections for the North Carolina General Assembly’s House of Representatives for Cary and Morrisville voters.

In a two-part article, CaryCitizen is reminding readers about the upcoming primary elections with lists of the candidates on the ballot in Cary and Morrisville.

North Carolina House of Representatives

District 11

Democratic Party

Duane Hall (incumbent)

Allison Dahle

Republican Party

Brennan Brooks

Shawn Hamilton

Libertarian Party

Travis Groo

District 33

Democratic Party

Rosa Gill (incumbent)

Shirley Hicks

Antoine Marshall

Republican Party

Anne Murtha

District 36

Republican Party

Nelson Dollar (incumbent)

Democratic Party

Julie Von Haefen

Libertarian Party

Robyn Pegram

District 38

Democratic Party

Yvonne Lewis Holley (incumbent)

Republican Party

Kenneth Bagnal

Libertarian Party

Bobby Emory

District 41

Democratic Party

Gale Adcock (incumbent)

Republican Party

Emmanuel Wilder

Libertarian Party

Liam Leaver

District 49

Democratic Party

Cynthia Ball (incumbent)

Republican Party

David Robertson

Libertarian Party

Jonathan Horst

To find out which election you will be voting in, find your sample ballot online.

In our next article, we will list the candidates in all other races for Cary and Morrisville voters.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey and Mira Montes.