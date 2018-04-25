Business Bits: Restaurants, Home Centric and More

Cary, NC – This month, several restaurants announced they are taking the locations of previous large restaurants around town, plus furniture store Home Centric is coming to Crossroads and more.

Restaurants

Cary Towne Kitchen and Bar is opening at the end of April, replacing the TGI Friday’s that was in Crescent Commons.

Also replacing other restaurants, Buffalo Brothers Pizza and Wing Co. has a sign up in the Outback Steakhouse location in Saltbox Village.

And Chengdu 7 Sichuan Cuisine will open on E Chatham Street in the Korean Garden Korean Steakhouse location.

Hey Cream, a rolled ice cream/bubble tea store, is open in the shopping center on Carpenter Fire Station/Green Level Church Rd.

Vida Dulce Ice Cream and Popsicles is opening by the end of April on E Chatham Street

There was also an announcement that a restaurant called CoreLife Eatery is coming to Cary but we do not have any other details at this time.

Also, Pizzeria Faulisi in Downtown Cary is now offering lunch from noon to 2 PM.

Home Life

Furniture store Home Centric is opening in Crossroads Plaza on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Salon UrbanChic Nailbar is now open at Preston Corners.

Cary Quilting Company on N Harrison Avenue has expanded and will have a ribbon-cutting this Friday, April 27, 2018.

Other Business News

Cofounders Capital announced the first closing of their second venture fund, which raised over $20 million.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Pizzeria Faulisi.