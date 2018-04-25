Weekend Events: Final Friday Art Loop, Cary Players and More

Cary, NC – This weekend in Cary, it’s another Final Friday Art Loop, as well as the start of a new performance by the Cary Players, a live game by North Carolina FC and more.

All this weekend, the Cary Tennis Park is hosting the men’s and women’s ACC Tennis Championships. You can find details and times online.

Thursday, April 26, 2018

Early voting at the Herbert C. Young Community Center starts on Thursday for the 2018 primary election. Voting opens at noon.

Prestonwood Country Club is holding a sale and auction of vintage clothing, jewelry and more, with funds going to the BPW Triangle Scholarship Fund. The event starts at 6 PM and there will also be a dessert bar.

ShakesBEER II is having its final show at Fortnight Brewing Company this Thursday at 8 PM. This is a short comedy play by Bare Theatre with scenes from Shakespeare plays with music and some improv mixed in. The show is free but donations are encouraged.

Friday, April 27, 2018

Waverly Place is holding its Spring Wine Walk fundraiser, with stores in Waverly Place providing various wines for tasting. Tickets for entry go to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the event runs from 5 to 8 PM.

Final Friday Art Loop starts at 6 PM with galleries, museums, venues and more around Cary holding receptions for local artists putting their work on display. Locations and shows can be found online.

The Cary Players start their performance of the Neil Simon play “Plaza Suite” this Friday with shows this weekend and next. They all take place at the Cary Arts Center, starting at 7:30 PM this Friday.

Saturday, April 28, 2018

Spring Daze is an arts and crafts festival in Cary at Bond Park, with more than 100 local artists putting their creations on sale. There will also be live music and food for sale, starting at 9 AM.

North Carolina FC take on Penn FC at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park this Saturday at 7 PM. This is their seventh game of the season, in this first season with the United Soccer League.

The Cary Theater is hosting stand-up comedians Buzz Sutherland and Tom Holaday in this live show, starting at 8 PM.

Sunday, April 29, 2018

The Annual Joey O Bocce Classic is a bocceball game to raise money for cystic fibrosis research, in honor of Cary resident Joe O’Connell, who died from the disease. It starts at 9 AM at Cardinal Gibbons High School, with details online.

The Cary Theater is playing pre-code Hollywood films this weekend, with “Design for Living” playing at 2 PM.

Around the Triangle

Brewgaloo is a festival of craft breweries in North Carolina in Downtown Raleigh on Fayetteville Street. It starts at 6 PM on Friday and 2 PM on Saturday.

Comedian Margaret Cho is performing in Raleigh at Goodnight’s Comedy Club this Thursday through Saturday, with multiple shows on Friday and Saturday.

The Durham Performing Arts Center is holding a concert with famous Nashville songwriters who have written #1 hits in country music. The concert starts at 7:30 PM on Friday.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Jessica Patrick.