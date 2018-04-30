May 2018 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – This month, the Cary Theater is focusing on documentaries, with a variety of films about food, crime, sports and more, as well as live performances and other independent and classic movies.

Documentaries

Lives Well Lived – Thursday, May 3 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, May 4 at 9:15 PM; Sunday, May 6 at 2 PM; Thursday, May 10 at 7 PM

The China Hustle – Thursday, May 3 at 9 PM; Thursday, May 10 at 2 PM; Friday, May 11 at 7 PM; Saturday, May 12 at 9:15 PM

May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers – Friday, May 4 at 7 PM; Thursday, May 10 at 9 PM; Friday, May 11 at 9 PM; Saturday, May 12 at 7 PM

Teacher of the Year, Presented by the Wake County PTA – Monday, May 7 at 7 PM

Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison Documentary – Thursday, May 17 at 2 and 7 PM

Young Wrestlers – Saturday, May 26 at 2 PM

Other Film Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, Presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, May 2 at 7 PM

Rough Cuts Review – Sunday, May 13 at 2 PM

Cinema Overdrive: The Mercenary – Wednesday, May 16 at 7:30 PM

Walk The Line – Friday, May 18 at 7 PM

The Leisure Seeker – Thursday, May 24 at 2 and 7 PM; Saturday, May 26 at 9:30 PM; Thursday, May 31 at 7 PM

Platoon – Thursday, May 24 at 9:30 PM

No Time for Sergeants – Saturday, May 26 at 7 PM

Flags of Our Fathers – Sunday, May 27 at 2 PM

Loving Vincent – Thursday, May 31 at 2 and 9:30 PM

Live Events

Theatre Café – Tuesday, May 1 at 7 PM

Gary Hannan, Julianne Ankley and Becca Rae Greene, Presented by Six String – Saturday, May 5 at 8 PM

Dr. Abe In Peblejah! – Saturday, May 12 at 2 PM

Johnny Folsom 4 – Saturday, May 19 at 8 PM; Sunday, May 20 at 3:30 PM

Stand-up Comedy with Mike Armstrong and Rolan Whitt – Friday, May 25 at 8 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.