Star Wars Day Events In and Around Cary

Cary, NC – Friday, May 4, 2018 is Star Wars Day and as one of the biggest entertainment franchises in the world, there are bound to be some Star Wars fans in town. Luckily, there are Star Wars-related celebrations all over, from Cary to the Triangle at large.

Cary Events

The Cary Community Library on S Academy Street is holding a pre-Star Wars Day event at 4:30 PM on Thursday, May 3 with readings of Star Wars books, as well as arts and crafts. No registration is required but costumes are encouraged.

Flour Power Kids Cooking Studio in Parkside Town Commons is holding a Star Wars-themed cooking class for elementary aged kids. It takes place Friday, May 4 at 6 PM with dishes such as Darth Dogs, Wookie Cookies and Anakin’s Apple Crisp.

Middle Creek Library on Middle Creek Park Avenue is holding a Star Wars Day celebration on Friday, May 4 with Star Wars books, arts and crafts, plus costumes are encouraged and pre-registration is requested.

West Regional Library on Louis Stephens Drive is holding a belated Star Wars Fest on Sunday, May 6 at 2 PM. There will be a large collection of Star Wars books to read and check out, as well as arts, crafts, costumes and a screening of the film “Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker.” Advance registration is requested.

The North Carolina Courage take on the Chicago Red Stars at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Red Stars have “star” in their name and they will be fighting a “war” with the undefeated Courage so this counts as a Star Wars event. The game takes place on Sunday, May 6 at 3 PM.

Raleigh Events

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Downtown Raleigh is holding an adults only Star Wars Night on Friday, May 4 with a dance party in the three-story Daily Planet theater, laser tag battles, drinks, porgs and more, all starting at 7 PM.

Also in Downtown Raleigh, Dorothea Dix Park will be screening the Mel Brooks Star Wars parody “Spaceballs” at 8:30 PM on Friday, May 4 with gates opening at 7 PM. The screening is open to families.

Other Triangle Events

Durham Bulls Stadium is holding a Star Wars Night on their Friday, May 4 game against the Toledo Mud Hens. There will be various Star Wars characters at the event, a variety of special events and the Durham Bulls will be wearing Darth Vader-styled jerseys that will be auctioned off for Duke Children’s Hospital. The game starts at around 7 PM.

Durham bar Barley Labs is holding a Star Wars movie marathon starting at 3 PM on Friday, May 4. There will be costume contests for humans and dogs, special Star Wars-themed foods and more. Barley Labs is located at 4015 University Dr.

Orange County Main Library on W Margaret Lane in Hillsborough is holding a free screening of “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi” at 4 PM on Friday, May 4. No registration is required and popcorn will be provided.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Gordon Tarpley and Paul Hudson.