Weekend Events: Fest in the West, NC Courage and More

Cary, NC – This Saturday, May 5, 2018 is Fest in the West, CaryCitizen’s event in West Cary at the USA Baseball Complex. But there are more fun things to do this weekend too, from the Morrisville Rotary’s wine, bourbon and beer tasting to the last weekend of the Cary Players’ “Plaza Suite” performance and more.

Thursday, May 3, 2018

The Matthews House is hosting the 10th Annual Wine, Bourbon and Beer Tasting, put on by the Rotary Club of Morrisville. It includes live music, raffles and proceeds are donated to local charities. It starts at 6 PM.

Live in the District Music Series continues with free outdoor live concert events. This Thursday, country musician Hailey Whitters will be performing, with the show starting on the lawn at Parkside Town Commons at 6:30 PM.

The Cary Town Council is holding its regular Town Council meeting. These are open to the public and can be a good way to learn about current events in Cary, starting at 6:30 PM at Cary Town Hall.

Friday, May 4, 2018

Bands, Boats and Bites continues at the Bond Park Boathouse, with live music and paddle boats, as well as food to eat. This month’s musical performance comes courtesy of Cody Daniel and starts at 5 PM.

Wine Away Friday takes place at Chatham Hill Winery with Cary-based Church Street Jazz performing. This wine-tasting event starts at 7 PM with no cover charge.

The Cary Players bring back their performance of Plaza Suite this weekend from Friday to Sunday. It starts at 7:30 PM at the Cary Arts Center and 3 PM on Sunday.

Saturday, May 5, 2018

En Plein Air takes place all across Downtown Cary this weekend, with outdoor painting encouraged from all manner of artists. It starts at 7:30 AM, with the artwork’s gala and auction in early June.

Fest in the West returns for its third year at the USA Baseball National Training Complex, with artisans and craftsmen selling their works, live music, food trucks, a petting zoo and so much more, all starting at 11 AM.

Herbfest takes place at the Page-Walker Center, with booths selling herbs, crafts and gardening products. There will also be tours and a butterfly release, starting at 9 AM.

Sunday, May 6, 2018

The Mayton Inn is holding a market with locally made products, with more than 35 artisans. It all starts at noon with details online.

The North Carolina Courage take on the Chicago Red Stars at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park this Sunday at 3 PM. The Courage are undefeated this season.

Around the Triangle

Star Wars Day is this Friday and there are Star Wars-related events all over the Triangle and in Cary. Check out our guide to Star Wars Day in the region.

Musician and NC native Ben Folds performs at Meymandi Concert Hall in Downtown Raleigh this Friday and Saturday, with both shows starting at 8 PM.

Ani DiFranco is performing at the Carolina Theatre in Downtown Durham. You can see the musician celebrate her 20th album at this concert, starting at 8 PM.

