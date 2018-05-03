Upcoming Primary Elections – State and Federal
Cary, NC – Last week, we gave you a list of the North Carolina House candidates on the ballot for Cary and Morrisville voters in the 2018 primary. Now, here is a list of the candidates for other races, both county, state and federal.
To find the first article with North Carolina House candidates, you can find it online.
North Carolina Senate
District 15
Democratic Party
- Jay Chaudhuri (incumbent)
Republican Party
- Alan David Michael
Libertarian Party
- Brian Lewis
District 16
Democratic Party
- Wiley Nickel
- Luis Toledo
Republican Party
- Paul Smith
Libertarian Party
- Brian Irving
District 17
Republican Party
- Tamara Barringer (incumbent)
Democratic Party
- Sam Searcy
Libertarian Party
- Bruce Basson
Wake County Board of Commissioners
District 1
Democratic Party
- Sig Hutchinson (incumbent)
- Jeremiah Pierce
Republican Party
- Greg Jones
Libertarian Party
- Tim Jowers
District 2
Democratic Party
- Matt Calabria (incumbent)
- Lindy Brown
Republican Party
- Frann Sarpolus
District 4
Democratic Party
- Erv Portman (incumbent)
- Susan Evans
Republican Party
- Kim Coley
District 5
Democratic Party
- James West (incumbent)
- Robert Finch
Republican Party
- No filed candidates
District 7
Democratic Party
- John Burns (incumbent)
- Vickie Adamson
Republican Party
- Alex Moore
U.S. House of Representatives
NC District 4
Democratic Party
- David Price (incumbent)
- Michelle Laws
- Richard Watkins
Republican Party
- Steve Von Loor
Libertarian Party
- Barbara Howe
- Perry Whitlock
To find out which election you will be voting in, find your sample ballot online.
You can also find information on where and when to do early voting in our other primary election article.
CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.
Story by staff reports. Photos by Jessica Patrick and Steven Depolo.
