Upcoming Primary Elections – State and Federal

Cary, NC – Last week, we gave you a list of the North Carolina House candidates on the ballot for Cary and Morrisville voters in the 2018 primary. Now, here is a list of the candidates for other races, both county, state and federal.

North Carolina Senate

District 15

Democratic Party

  • Jay Chaudhuri (incumbent)

Republican Party

  • Alan David Michael

Libertarian Party

  • Brian Lewis

District 16

Democratic Party

  • Wiley Nickel
  • Luis Toledo

Republican Party

  • Paul Smith

Libertarian Party

  • Brian Irving

District 17

Republican Party

  • Tamara Barringer (incumbent)

Democratic Party

  • Sam Searcy

Libertarian Party

  • Bruce Basson

Wake County Board of Commissioners

District 1

Democratic Party

  • Sig Hutchinson (incumbent)
  • Jeremiah Pierce

Republican Party

  • Greg Jones

Libertarian Party

  • Tim Jowers

District 2

Democratic Party

  • Matt Calabria (incumbent)
  • Lindy Brown

Republican Party

  • Frann Sarpolus

District 4

Democratic Party

  • Erv Portman (incumbent)
  • Susan Evans

Republican Party

  • Kim Coley

District 5

Democratic Party

  • James West (incumbent)
  • Robert Finch

Republican Party

  • No filed candidates

District 7

Democratic Party

  • John Burns (incumbent)
  • Vickie Adamson

Republican Party

  • Alex Moore

U.S. House of Representatives

NC District 4

Democratic Party

  • David Price (incumbent)
  • Michelle Laws
  • Richard Watkins

Republican Party

  • Steve Von Loor

Libertarian Party

  • Barbara Howe
  • Perry Whitlock

To find out which election you will be voting in, find your sample ballot online.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

