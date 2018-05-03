Cary, NC – Last week, we gave you a list of the North Carolina House candidates on the ballot for Cary and Morrisville voters in the 2018 primary. Now, here is a list of the candidates for other races, both county, state and federal.

To find the first article with North Carolina House candidates, you can find it online.

North Carolina Senate

District 15

Democratic Party

Jay Chaudhuri (incumbent)

Republican Party

Alan David Michael

Libertarian Party

Brian Lewis

District 16

Democratic Party

Wiley Nickel

Luis Toledo

Republican Party

Paul Smith

Libertarian Party

Brian Irving

District 17

Republican Party

Tamara Barringer (incumbent)

Democratic Party

Sam Searcy

Libertarian Party

Bruce Basson

Wake County Board of Commissioners

District 1

Democratic Party

Sig Hutchinson (incumbent)

Jeremiah Pierce

Republican Party

Greg Jones

Libertarian Party

Tim Jowers

District 2

Democratic Party

Matt Calabria (incumbent)

Lindy Brown

Republican Party

Frann Sarpolus

District 4

Democratic Party

Erv Portman (incumbent)

Susan Evans

Republican Party

Kim Coley

District 5

Democratic Party

James West (incumbent)

Robert Finch

Republican Party

No filed candidates

District 7

Democratic Party

John Burns (incumbent)

Vickie Adamson

Republican Party

Alex Moore

U.S. House of Representatives

NC District 4

Democratic Party

David Price (incumbent)

Michelle Laws

Richard Watkins

Republican Party

Steve Von Loor

Libertarian Party

Barbara Howe

Perry Whitlock

To find out which election you will be voting in, find your sample ballot online.

You can also find information on where and when to do early voting in our other primary election article.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Jessica Patrick and Steven Depolo.