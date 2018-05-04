Summer 2018 Events In and Around Cary

Cary, NC – As Summer heats up, more exciting events start in town. Plan out your Summer now with our guide to events in and around Cary.

For a full list of events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Concerts at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

All this Summer, the large outdoor theater and venue in Cary will have concerts, festivals and movie screenings.

Hob Nob Jazz Series

This is a series of jazz concerts by nationally recognized artists. Shows start at 5:30 PM on Wednesdays.

May 9 – Atomic Rhythm All Stars

May 16 – Mint Julep Jazz Band

May 23 – Second Line Stompers featuring Dave Wright and Gregg Gelb

May 30 – Peter Lamb and the Wolves

June 6 – Marcus Anderson

Details: Hob Nob Jazz Series

NC Symphony SummerFest

The North Carolina Symphony comes to Cary to perform. Some are classical concerts, others partner with bands and singers to create a unique show. Shows start at 7:30 PM

May 26 – Pictures at an Exhibition and “Play With The Pros”

June 1 – A Rodgers and Hammerstein Celebration

June 2 – Superheroes Save Summerfest

June 9 – Blind Boys of Alabama

June 16 – Classics Under the Stars

June 23 – Summer Nights in Spain

June 30 – Glenn Miller to Gershwin: Jump, Jive and Swing

July 4 – Independence Day

July 7 – Romantic Russian Nights

July 14 – The Music of Tom Petty

July 21 – Annual Beach Party

Details: NC Symphony Summerfest

Other Concerts and Movie Screenings

May 12 – Vance Joy

May 20 – Cary Music and Arts Festival

May 25 – Coco (PG-13)

June 3 – Philharmonic Association: 30th Anniversary Celebration

June 8 – Wonder Woman (PG-13)

June 15 – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

June 22 – Despicable Me 3 (PG)

June 29 – Paddington 2 (PG)

July 13 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13)

July 17 – Boy George and Culture Club, the B-52s and the Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey

July 20 – Cars 3 (G)

August 5 – Darci Lynne and Friends Live

August 10 – Beauty and the Beast: Sing-a-Long (PG)

August 17 – A Wrinkle in Time (PG)

August 18 – Black Violin

Ticket prices and times vary. Details: Booth Amphitheatre

Music and Comedy at the Cary Theater

122 E. Chatham St., Cary

In addition to showing movies, The Cary Theater hosts performances by musicians, stand-up comedians and more.

May 5 – Gary Hannan, Julianne Ankley and Becca Rae Greene, presented by Six String

May 12 – Dr. Abe In Peblejah! Laugh, Cry, Dance, Sigh

May 19 and 20 – Johnny Folsom 4, presented by Six String

May 25 – Comedy with Mike Armstrong and Rolan Whitt

June 9 – Bill West, presented by Six String

June 22 – Heart Society, presented by Six String

June 23 – Millpond Dance

August 10 – Doug MacLeod and Walter Parks, presented by Six String

Details: Cary Theater

Fest in the West

200 Brooks Park Ln, Cary

This is the third year of CaryCitizen’s Fest in the West event, and this year looks to be even bigger than last year. There will be live music, art vendors, food trucks, local beer vendors, a petting zoo with a llama, a kids’ zone, contests and more.

2018’s Fest in the West takes place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex, starting at 11 AM on Saturday, May 5.

Details: Fest in the West

Food Events

People in Cary love their food and all the different kinds we have around us in the populous and diverse Triangle. Here are some of the food events going on in Cary.

Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival

8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

This is a yearly festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre that lasts Friday and Saturday, July 27 and 28. There will be music, beer, bourbon, barbecue, cigars, contests and more.

Other Food Festivals at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

May 19 – Beer and Bacon Festival

May 5 – Great Grapes Wine and Food Festival

Arts and Crafts

Cary has lots of artists and artisans and the town has multiple events to highlight these creators and give residents a chance to shop and see what people in their community have made.

Downtown Food and Flea

200 S. Academy St., Cary

In Ashworth Village, every second Sunday at noon, there is a flea market with local arts and crafts as well as food. And you can hear live music from local musicians as well.

Details: Downtown Food and Flea

Final Friday Art Loop

In galleries, museums, town buildings and more all across Cary, there will be receptions for artist exhibits. They start at 6 PM on every last Friday of the month, with opportunities to meet the artists and often refreshments will be provided.

Details: Art Loop

Free Concerts

All across the Spring and Summer, there are free outdoor concert events in Cary and Morrisville. At these shows, you can bring your own picnic and sit down and enjoy the shows.

Check out these concert series for specific details and dates.

Other Events and Festivals

Independence Day

On Independence Day, July 4, there will be events across town, with a larger celebration at Koka Booth Amphitheater.

801 High House Rd., Cary

Starting at 8 AM at Bond Park, there will be a fishing tournament with prizes for largest and smallest fish caught. Then, at 10:30 AM, there will be a parade starting at the Kiwanis Shelter with parade decorations starting at 9:30 AM. And at 11 AM, there will be various contests at the Bond Park Boathouse, from watermelon-eating to sidewalk decorating and more.

8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

Starting at 3 PM, Koka Booth Amphitheater will open up to guests and there will be fun events such as scavenger hunts and a Ferris wheel. Then, at 5:45 PM, the Cary Town Band will begin performing, followed by the NC Symphony at 7:30 PM, playing patriotic music followed by a fireworks display. It is free to attend.

Ritmo Latino Festival

316 N. Academy St., Cary

Ritmo Latino Festival is an annual celebration of Latino and Hispanic culture, presented by Diamante, Inc. and the Town of Cary. There will be music, food, dancing, vendors and much more, starting at noon on Saturday, May 12.

Celebration of Bluegrass

119 Ambassador Loop, Cary

This is a free concert at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center. See students from the Pinecone Bluegrass Camp perform for free, starting at 6 PM on June 23.

Bands, Bites and Boats

801 High House Rd., Cary

This is a monthly event at the Bond Park Boathouse. See live music by local bands, with a food truck at each event. And, there are after-hours paddle boat rentals that you can take and ride around the lake on. They take place the first Friday of each month, starting at different times based on the dates.

Details: Bands, Bites and Boats

Wheels on Academy

Academy Street, Downtown Cary

This is the sixth annual Wheels on Academy event, with vintage and unique cars lining the street for visitors to admire and inspect. There will also be large emergency vehicles and trucks for children to climb on and touch. Food and entertainment included, starting at 9 AM on Saturday, May 19.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree, bayasaa, and Karen Healy. 2018 Summer Events Guide sponsored in part by Cary Downtown Farmers Market.

