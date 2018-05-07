Primary Election Day for Cary and Morrisville Tomorrow

Cary, NC – Leading up to the primary election on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, we have been running articles to remind voters in the Cary and Morrisville area about election information and local candidates. Now, with election day around the corner, here is one last reminder.

With election day on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, early voting has passed, which also means the centralized voting location of the Herbert C. Young Community Center is no longer available. To find where your polling station is, go to the Wake County Board of Elections website. You can also find your sample ballot there.

We have also put together two lists of candidates in all the elections in this primary – General Assembly House and Senate, Wake Board of Commissioners, U.S. House – so you can know who is in your district.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey.