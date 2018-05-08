Local National Charity League Class Graduates with 5,000+ Hours Donated

Cary, NC – The Carolina Lily chapter of the National Charity League graduated their 2018 class in late April, sending off a group of local students who have collectively donated thousands of hours of their time to local charity groups.

The Carolina Lily chapter of the National Charity League started in 2010 and was officially chartered in 2012, working with around 21 charities and non-profits and boasting more than 200 members.

On Sunday, April 22, 2018, the National Charity League chapter recognized 18 high school seniors who have volunteered with the chapter since they were in seventh grade, around the same time the local chapter first formed and chartered. As a group, these 18 students and their mothers have served more than 5, 200 hours. That includes 544.5 hours with the USO of North Carolina, 308.5 hours with Brown Bag Ministries and 243.5 hours with the SPCA of Wake County.

Graduating members include:

Apex High School: Emily Lowe

Apex Friendship High School: Katie Kitzmiller

Cardinal Gibbons High School: Elizabeth Crouse

Cary Academy: Chloe Hasund

Green Hope High School: Marina Catullo, Anna Dalton, Reagan Dovel, Bella Gannotta, Jordan Pierce

North Carolina School of Science and Math: Adele Namboodri

Panther Creek High School: Olivia Gregg, Taylor Lanier, Caroline McCabe, Emma Mackowsky, Sierra Parker, Abby Rutledge, McKenzie Tuttle, Emily Wright

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Carolina Lily chapter of the National Charity League.