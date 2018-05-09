Primary Results from the May 2018 Primary

Cary, NC – Last night – Tuesday, May 8, 2018 – was the local primary here in Cary and Morrisville. Here are the results of that election, including news of multiple incumbents losing their bid for reelection.

North Carolina House of Representatives

District 11

Democratic Party

  • Allison Dahle – 68.5 percent
  • Duane Hall (incumbent) – 26.6 percent
  • Heather Metour – 4.9 percent

Republican Party

  • Tyler Brooks – 65.0 percent
  • Shawn Hamilton – 35.0 percent

District 33

Democratic Party

  • Rosa Gill (incumbent) – 60.3 percent
  • Antoine Marshall – 24.7 percent
  • Shirley Hicks – 15.0 percent

 

North Carolina Senate

District 16

Democratic Party

  • Wiley Nickel – 55.5 percent
  • Luis Toledo – 44.5 percent

Wake County Board of Commissioners

District 1

Democratic Party

  • Sig Hutchinson (incumbent) – 62.3 percent
  • Jeremiah Pierce – 37.75 percent

District 2

Democratic Party

  • Matt Calabria (incumbent) – 51.6 percent
  • Lindy Brown – 48.4 percent

District 4

Democratic Party

  • Susan Evans – 62.0 percent
  • Erv Portman (incumbent) – 38.0 percent

District 5

Democratic Party

  • James West (incumbent) – 82.6 percent
  • Robert Finch – 17.4 percent

District 7

Democratic Party

  • Vickie Adamson – 51.75 percent
  • John Burns (incumbent) – 48.3 percent

U.S. House of Representatives

NC District 4

Democratic Party

  • David Price (incumbent) – 78.0 percent
  • Michelle Laws – 16.0 percent
  • Richard Watkins – 6.0 percent

Libertarian Party

  • Barbara Howe – 75.2 percent
  • Perry Whitlock – 24.8 percent

The general election is Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey and Mira Montes.

