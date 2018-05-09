Primary Results from the May 2018 Primary

Cary, NC – Last night – Tuesday, May 8, 2018 – was the local primary here in Cary and Morrisville. Here are the results of that election, including news of multiple incumbents losing their bid for reelection.

North Carolina House of Representatives

District 11

Democratic Party

Allison Dahle – 68.5 percent

Duane Hall (incumbent) – 26.6 percent

Heather Metour – 4.9 percent

Republican Party

Tyler Brooks – 65.0 percent

Shawn Hamilton – 35.0 percent

District 33

Democratic Party

Rosa Gill (incumbent) – 60.3 percent

Antoine Marshall – 24.7 percent

Shirley Hicks – 15.0 percent

North Carolina Senate

District 16

Democratic Party

Wiley Nickel – 55.5 percent

Luis Toledo – 44.5 percent

Wake County Board of Commissioners

District 1

Democratic Party

Sig Hutchinson (incumbent) – 62.3 percent

Jeremiah Pierce – 37.75 percent

District 2

Democratic Party

Matt Calabria (incumbent) – 51.6 percent

Lindy Brown – 48.4 percent

District 4

Democratic Party

Susan Evans – 62.0 percent

Erv Portman (incumbent) – 38.0 percent

District 5

Democratic Party

James West (incumbent) – 82.6 percent

Robert Finch – 17.4 percent

District 7

Democratic Party

Vickie Adamson – 51.75 percent

John Burns (incumbent) – 48.3 percent

U.S. House of Representatives

NC District 4

Democratic Party

David Price (incumbent) – 78.0 percent

Michelle Laws – 16.0 percent

Richard Watkins – 6.0 percent

Libertarian Party

Barbara Howe – 75.2 percent

Perry Whitlock – 24.8 percent

The general election is Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey and Mira Montes.