Primary Results from the May 2018 Primary
Cary, NC – Last night – Tuesday, May 8, 2018 – was the local primary here in Cary and Morrisville. Here are the results of that election, including news of multiple incumbents losing their bid for reelection.
North Carolina House of Representatives
District 11
Democratic Party
- Allison Dahle – 68.5 percent
- Duane Hall (incumbent) – 26.6 percent
- Heather Metour – 4.9 percent
Republican Party
- Tyler Brooks – 65.0 percent
- Shawn Hamilton – 35.0 percent
District 33
Democratic Party
- Rosa Gill (incumbent) – 60.3 percent
- Antoine Marshall – 24.7 percent
- Shirley Hicks – 15.0 percent
North Carolina Senate
District 16
Democratic Party
- Wiley Nickel – 55.5 percent
- Luis Toledo – 44.5 percent
Wake County Board of Commissioners
District 1
Democratic Party
- Sig Hutchinson (incumbent) – 62.3 percent
- Jeremiah Pierce – 37.75 percent
District 2
Democratic Party
- Matt Calabria (incumbent) – 51.6 percent
- Lindy Brown – 48.4 percent
District 4
Democratic Party
- Susan Evans – 62.0 percent
- Erv Portman (incumbent) – 38.0 percent
District 5
Democratic Party
- James West (incumbent) – 82.6 percent
- Robert Finch – 17.4 percent
District 7
Democratic Party
- Vickie Adamson – 51.75 percent
- John Burns (incumbent) – 48.3 percent
U.S. House of Representatives
NC District 4
Democratic Party
- David Price (incumbent) – 78.0 percent
- Michelle Laws – 16.0 percent
- Richard Watkins – 6.0 percent
Libertarian Party
- Barbara Howe – 75.2 percent
- Perry Whitlock – 24.8 percent
The general election is Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.
Story by staff reports. Photos by Keith Ivey and Mira Montes.
