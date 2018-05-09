Weekend Events: Ritmo Latino Festival, Marvelous Music Mainstage and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, Downtown Cary will be busy with the Ritmo Latino Festival, a concert at the Cary Arts Center and the downtown food and flea, plus the North Carolina Courage are competing at home, Koka Booth Amphitheatre hosts Vance Joy and more.

Thursday, May 10, 2018

Park West Village is continuing its Live in the District Music Series with free outdoor music on the lawn in front of the Park West 14 Cinema. This week’s band is local 80s tribute band Kids In America, starting at 6:30 PM.

Barnes & Noble on SE Maynard Road is holding a book discussion of the book “A Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline. This discussion is free and open to everyone and starts at 7 PM.

Friday, May 11, 2018

The Mayton Inn is holding its Family Style Friday event with live music from 6 to 9 PM and dinner served on the hotel’s porch.

The Cary Youth Voices ensembles are performing at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church this Friday at 7 PM. This is a free choral music concert.

The Cary Arts Center is hosting guitar duo Loren and Mark to perform a variety of styles and genres. It starts at 7:30 PM, all part of the Marvelous Music Mainstage Series.

Saturday, May 12, 2018

Ritmo Latino Festival returns to Downtown Cary, with live music, dance, food vendors and more. It is co-sponsored by Diamante, Inc. and the Town of Cary, all starting at noon.

The North Carolina Courage, still undefeated this season, take on the Washington Spirit at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park at 7 PM.

Vance Joy is performing at Koka Booth Amphitheatre as part of his global tour. Gates open at 6 PM with the concert starting at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, May 13, 2018

Downtown Cary Food and Flea takes place at Fidelity Plaza in Downtown Cary with local food, arts, crafts, beer and more, as well as live music. It starts at noon and runs until 4 PM.

Around the Triangle

Longleaf Film Festival is a local film festival this Friday and Saturday at the North Carolina Museum of History, with films both from North Carolina and around the world. It is free to attend with different films screening at different times.

The Ritz in Raleigh is holding a 1980s “prom” dance event, with live music from band The Plaids. The show starts at 8 PM on this Friday.

Durty Bull in Durham is holding a stand-up comedy show to highlight Durham comedians. The show starts at 8 PM on Friday and it is free to attend.

