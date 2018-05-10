Planning Daytrips From Cary

Cary, NC – With Summer approaching, and the Summer weather practically already here, many people take that opportunity to go on vacation. But there are also mini-vacations or daytrips you can take with Cary as your central hub.

Travel By Train

It’s a roughly three hour drive to get from Downtown Cary to Downtown Charlotte if you get lucky traffic. Instead of sitting stiff, eyes on the road at all times, hands at 10 and 2, you can also take the three different trains leaving from the Cary Depot to the city in the same amount of time with far more freedom.

The Piedmont and Carolinian Amtrak routes pass through Cary on their way to the far West part of the state and leave later that same day to have you back in bed at night. Additionally, these two lines also make stops in Durham, Greensboro, Burlington and other parts of the state with fun things to do so if you don’t want to go to Charlotte specifically, you have options.

Additionally, there is the Silver Star line that can take you up to Rocky Mount and even Richmond, Virginia or down to Southern Pines, Rockingham and Camden, South Carolina and still get back to Cary at the end of the night. You can follow the train schedules online.

Beach Trip

Cary is just about in the center of the state but beaches on the Atlantic coast are closer than one might guess and if you plan your day right, you can go to the beach and back for a day trip.

The closest beaches to Caryites are likely Wrightsville Beach and Holden Beach, each under a three hour drive, although there is currently road construction on the way to Holden Beach so depending on the day and time of your drive, it could be longer.

If you’re interested in the nature around the coasts rather than the beach itself, then Morehead City is another reasonable drive and it is near the large Croatan National Forest.

Of course, if you’re just after a beach and don’t care if it’s on the ocean or not, there’s always nearby Jordan Lake, which is a popular destination for many North Carolinians, both in Cary and not.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester, Karl Norling and David Wilson.