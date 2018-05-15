Wake Schools Close Ahead of Teacher Rally

Cary, NC – Schools across Wake County, including schools in Cary, will close on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 as thousands of teachers say they are attending a rally at the General Assembly.

In Wake County, where more than 161,000 students are apart of the school system, more than 2,500 teachers have asked for Wednesday, May 16, 2018 off to participate in a march and rally over education funding, dubbed the “March For Students and Rally For Respect.”

“Our principals can no longer ensure regular instruction and supervision. As a result, all schools will be closed for normal operations on Wednesday, May 16. It will become an optional teacher workday,” said Wake County Board of Education Chair Monika Johnson-Hostler.

On May 16, 34 schools in Wake County will still provide meals. If you need information on how a student can get access to those meals, contact the school directly:

Aversboro Elementary

Baileywick Elementary

Barwell Road Elementary

Beaverdam Elementary

Brentwood Elementary

Bugg Elementary

Carver Elementary

Creech Road Elementary

Dillard Elementary

East Garner Elementary

Forestville Elementary

Fox Road Elementary

Green Elementary

Hodge Road Elementary

Knightdale Elementary

Lake Myra Elementary

Lincoln Heights Elementary

Lockhart Elementary

Lynn Road Elementary

Millbrook Elementary

Poe Elementary

Powell Elementary

Reedy Creek Elementary

River Bend Middle

Rogers Lane Elementary

Smith Elementary

Timber Drive Elementary

Vandora Springs Elementary

Wakelon Elementary

Walnut Creek Elementary

Wilburn Elementary

Wildwood Elementary

Yates Mill Elementary

Zebulon Elementary

Buses will still run for AP and IB exams at high schools but students will only be taken if they are currently listed as bus riders. Also, buses will not run to off-campus exam locations.

Some schools may still run sports and other extracurricular events on May 16 but those involved should check with their school first.

Other school districts closed on May 16 include Charlotte-Mecklenberg, Durham, Orange, Nash-Rocky Mount and Chapel Hill-Carrboro districts, along with 33 others.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Wake County Public School System.