Waverly Wine Walk Prepares For Final Spring Event

Cary, NC –After just two events so far this year, Waverly Place’s Waverly Wine Walk event has raised more than $5,000 for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The event returns for the last walk of the spring season on May 25, with more than a dozen retailers participating.

Wine and Fundraising

The Waverly Wine Walk started in 2015, and takes place on the last Friday of select months. Visitors donate $10 to get a wine glass and can sample wines at various stores around the shopping center. Many set up special deals on the participating days.

“We have always kept the dollar donation amount at $10 and with the entry passport, people can also participate in raffles to win prizes,” said Alexia MacIntosh, vice president of marketing with Waverly Place. “And we’ve seen a growth in the number of individuals coming in.”

So far this year, the Waverly Wine Walk has been held in March and April, with this month’s event taking place Friday, May 25, 2018. In just those two months, the event has raised a significant amount of money for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

“This year, we’ve raised $5,100 and we expect May to be our biggest and best series,” MacIntosh said. “It gears up with each month. People get excited and tell their neighbors. Also, May has the most beautiful weather.”

What To Expect

At this upcoming month’s Waverly Wine Walk, MacIntosh said there are 17 retailers set to participate and a DJ playing music throughout the event.

And for children who come to the event too young to drink wine, the WakeMed-sponsored play areas will still be open.

“All together, it creates a fun environment and event,” MacIntosh said.

The next Waverly Wine Walk takes place on Friday, May 25, 2018 from 5 to 8 PM. Waverly Place is located on Colonades Way off Kildaire Farm Road.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Waverly Place. Arts coverage sponsored in part by Elegant Stitches in Cary.