Weekend Events: Wheels on Academy, Polka Plus Band and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is packed full of events, with Frankie Yankovic Day celebrations, Wheels on Academy downtown and more, as well as big events in the Triangle.

Thursday, May 17, 2018

The Town of Cary is holding a public information meeting on historic properties in Cary, with a focus on the A.M. Howard Farm and the C.F. Ferrell Store. The meeting takes place at Good Hope Baptist Church, starting at 4 PM.

Live in the District Music Series continues throughout the early Summer with a performance by country band the Mikele Buck Band. This free outdoor show takes place at Park West in Morrisville at 6:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is holding a screening of the documentary “Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison” about Johnny Cash’s famous concert and recording at Folsom Prison. It airs at both 2 and 7 PM on Thursday.

Friday, May 18, 2018

To celebrate Frankie Yankovic Day, the Polka Plus Band is playing its yearly concert and celebration of the polka legend with a free performance at the Page-Walker Center at 7 PM.

The Cary Arts Center hosts the Applause! Cary Youth Theatre and its performance of the comedy musical “Yo, Vikings.” The children-friendly show runs from Friday to Sunday, starting at 7:30 PM this Friday.

The Bond Park Boathouse is holding a free outdoor movie, starting at 8:30 PM or more specifically at dusk. This month’s film is 1995’s “Jumanji.”

Saturday, May 19, 2018

Wheels on Academy returns to Downtown Cary with classic cars lining Academy Street, plus a fire truck for children to interact with. It all starts at 9 AM.

Morrisville Springfest is Morrisville’s yearly event with games, food trucks and more, all at Morrisville Town Hall. The event starts at 4 PM.

Jordan Lake Brewing Company is hosting a fundraising event for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. There will be live music, raffles and $1 will be donated to the organization for every drink sold. It all starts at 7 PM.

Sunday, May 20, 2018

West Regional Library is holding a free dance class to learn traditional Latin dance from the group Takiri Folclor Latino. The event starts at 2 PM.

The Cary Music and Arts Festival takes place at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, with live music, theater and other performances by students at local high schools. It starts at 3 PM.

The Cary Theater is hosting Johnny Cash tribute band The Johnny Folsom 4. The band performing this Sunday at 3:3o PM and 8 PM on Saturday.

Around the Triangle

The first ever Victory Ride, held by the V Foundation for Cancer Research, is a bicycle ride around the Triangle, with 30, 60, and 100-mile rides, as well as a one-mile family fun ride. All proceeds from registration goes toward research and it starts at 8 AM on Saturday and starts from the Centennial Campus Utility Plant in Raleigh.

The Got To Be NC Festival is all this weekend at the State Fairgrounds. Local farmers and food crafters will be showing off food and drinks made here in North Carolina and you can taste and enjoy.

Moogfest is this weekend in Durham, with popular musical acts from all around the world performing here in the Triangle. Event venues are spread across the downtown area.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Barbara Shepard and Dave Gill.