Weekend Events: Art Loop, Waverly Wine Walk, Summerfest and More

Cary, NC – This weekend sees a lot of big events in Cary, with not only the monthly Art Loop and Waverly Wine Walk, as well as the start of Summerfest 2018 and more.

To see all Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Thursday, May 24, 2018

Live in the District Music Series continues through the late Spring. This week, tribute band the West Street Band will be performing at 6:30 PM at this free, outdoor concert in front of the Park West theater at Park West Village in Morrisville.

The Cary Theater is playing the classic Vietnam War film “Platoon” at 9:30 PM. Also the new comedy “The Leisure Seeker” is playing at the Cary Theater on 2 and 7 PM.

To find more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, May 25, 2018

Waverly Place is having its final Waverly Wine Walk of the Spring. This is a fundraiser for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and stores around Waverly Place will have wine for sampling. The event runs from 5 to 8 PM.

Final Friday Art Loop is back with exhibitions and art shows across Cary, with opportunities to meet with the artists and enjoy refreshments. The shows start at 6 PM with locations all across town.

North Carolina FC take on Atlanta United 2 at a home game at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match starts at 7 PM.

The Cary Theater is hosting a stand-up comedy show with comedians Mike Armstrong and Rolan Whitt. The show starts at 8 PM.

For more Friday events, go to our calendar.

Saturday, May 26, 2018

Farmers Markets are open this Saturday morning in Downtown Cary and Morrisville Town Hall. Find fresh produce, meat, eggs and more, as well as crafts and drinks, at 8 AM.

Bond Park is holding an “Adventure Day” with the challenge course opening up. People can take the high ropes courses, take zip lines and ride the paddle boats on the lake. Come 30 minutes in advance of your course time, with the course open from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is kicking off Summerfest 2018 with a concert by the North Carolina Symphony. At this concert, amateur musicians will join in and play music with the symphony, starting at 7:30 PM.

You can find more Saturday events on our calendar.

Sunday, May 27, 2018

The Cary Theater is playing the classic World War II film “Flags of our Fathers.” The screening starts at 2 PM.

The Triangle Wind Ensemble is performing at Koka Booth Amphitheatre this Sunday at 7 PM. The band will be performing music from popular and famous films.

And there are more Sunday events on our calendar.

Around the Triangle

The Raleigh Convention Center is hosting “Animazement,” a three-day convention for fans of anime, video games and other Japanese cultural exports. The convention opens at 9 AM each day this weekend with various events and vendors.

Goodnight’s Comedy Club is holding a performance by “Kings of Comedy” performer D.L. Hughley this weekend with multiple performance on Friday and Saturday as well as a show on Sunday.

The ACC Baseball Championship takes place at Durham Bulls Athletic Park all this weekend. See the region’s top college baseball teams compete all this weekend.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Waverly Place.