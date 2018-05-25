Business Bits: Kildaire Farm Road, Morrisville and More

Cary, NC – Just this week, Cary got some major business news as IKEA announced it is no longer coming to the town. But there is more business news with new stores opening and announcing their arrival.

Kildaire Farm Road

Now open in Saltbox Village along Kildaire Farm Road, Buffalo Brothers Pizza and Wing Co. is now open and back in Cary after its first store was first located in town. It is in the former Outback Steakhouse location.

Cary Towne Kitchen and Bar is now open at the intersection of Kildaire Farm Road and Tryon Road. It is in the former TGI Friday’s location.

Morrisville

Hi Poke, a poke bowl restaurant, is now open in Park Place in Morrisville.

Also, North Carolina seafood chain ZenFish is open in Morrisville on Chapel Hill Road.

Other Business News

Stand-up comedy club chain The Improv is getting a location in Parkside Town Commons, with signs up showing it is coming soon.

Also, Raleigh-based Marcey Rader Coaching, LLC has engaged S&A Communications as its official agency of record.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Buffalo Brothers Pizza and Wing Co. and Hi Poke. Coverage sponsored in part by the Cary Chamber of Commerce.