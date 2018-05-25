Memorial Day 2018 Events In And Around Cary

Cary, NC – The Memorial Day holiday weekend starts today and if you want to participate in Memorial Day events and honor our veterans and military, here’s a guide to some area events.

Reminder: Memorial Day is Monday, May 28, 2018.

Events in Cary

The American Legion post in Cary is holding a memorial service at Hillcrest Cemetery. It is open to everyone. Cary resident and U.S. Army retired Brigadier General Warmack will be a guest speaker. It starts at 10 AM with a reception at American Legion Post 67 afterward.

The Town of Cary is holding the Veterans Freedom Park Memorial Day remembrance event at 2:30 PM. Speakers include veterans Paul Berry, Tom Baker and Frank Stancil. It is open to everyone and people are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

The Cary Theater is showing classic military movies this weekend. On Saturday, May 26, 2018, the theater is showing the Andy Griffith comedy “No Time for Sergeants” at 7 PM and then the World War II film “Flags of Our Fathers” on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at 2 PM.

Events Around the Triangle

Heartland Hospice and Raleigh Memorial Park in Raleigh is holding a Memorial Day event with a flag ceremony, music, refreshments and more, all held by members of the U.S. Navy. It is free to all and starts at 11 AM.

All Memorial Day weekend long, the Freedom Balloon Fest takes place at Fleming Loop Park in Fuquay-Varina. This is a hot air balloon show with more than 30 balloons and air teams. There will also be food and vendors from around the state and live music. It is free to attend and takes place from Friday to Monday.

Bennett Place State Historic Site in Durham is holding a military history event this Saturday and Sunday, May 26 and 27, starting at 10 AM. This event will show how American soldiers were dressed and equipped throughout history as visitors will follow a timeline. It is $3 for adults and $2 for children.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree.