June 2018 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – This June, the Cary Theater will have its first-ever film festival with “Beyond,” showing short films made by people from Cary and around the world, as well as new independent films, documentaries and more.

Beyond: The Film Festival

Beyond is the Cary Theater’s own film festival and will have its first show from Wednesday, June 13 to Sunday, June 17, 2018. There will be short films with the theme of “hometown stories” playing from Friday to Sunday, as well as staged readings of submitted screenplays.

Short film blocks – Friday, June 15 at 1 and 7 PM; Saturday, June 16 at 11 AM and 4 PM; Sunday, June 17 at 2 PM

Screenplay master class – Saturday, June 16 at 10 AM (at the Page-Walker Center)

Stage screenplay reading – Saturday, June 16 at 2 PM

Back to the Future – Wednesday, June 13 at 8:30 PM

My Darling Clementine – Thursday, June 14 at 2 PM

Missing Johnny – Thursday, June 14 at 7 PM

Raising Bertie – Friday, June 15 at 3 PM

Steel Magnolias – Saturday, June 16 at 7 PM

New Independent Films

Loving Vincent – Sunday, June 3 at 2 PM; Thursday, June 7 at 9:15 PM

Oh Lucy! – Thursday, June 7 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, June 8 at 7 PM; Sunday, June 10 at 2 PM

Hector and the Search for Happiness – Thursday, June 21 at 2 and 7 PM; Saturday, June 23 at 9:15 PM; Sunday, June 24 at 2 PM

Chappaquiddick – Thursday, June 21 at 9:30 PM; Saturday, June 23 at 7 PM; Thursday, June 28 at 7 PM

Documentaries

Top Spin – Thursday, June 1 at 7 PM

Bob Dylan: Trouble No More – Friday, June 8 at 9:15 PM

Other Film Events

In addition to the film events at the Cary Theater this month, there will also be a series of classic movies about traveling.

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, June 6 at 7 PM

Cinema Overdrive: Sister Street Fighter – Wednesday, June 20 at 7:30 PM

National Lampoon’s Vacation – Thursday, June 28 at 9:15 PM

Local Hero – Friday, June 29 at 7 PM

City Slickers – Friday, June 29 at 9:30 PM

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants – Saturday, June 30 at 7 PM

The Darjeeling Limited – Saturday, June 30 at 9:30 PM

Live Performances

Stand-up Comedy with Sonya White and Brian Herberger – Saturday, June 2 at 8 PM

Nrityajyoti Dance Academy – Saturday, June 9 at 1 PM

Bill West and Ari Pappalardo, presented by Six String – Saturday, June 9 at 8 PM

Heart Society, presented by Six String – Friday, June 22 at 8 PM

Millpond Dance – Saturday, June 23 at 3 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree and the Town of Cary.