Weekend Events: Summerfest, En Plein Air Auction and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, if you can avoid the rain, there are lots of fun events around Cary. It includes multiple performances as part of Summerfest, the En Plein Air art auction and gallery and more.

All this weekend, the USA Baseball National Training Complex is hosting games in the NCAA Division II Baseball Championships.

Thursday, May 31, 2018

The Friends of the Page-Walker are holding a public information meeting on what should be done with several Cary historic properties. It starts at 6 PM at the Barnabus Jones House at 9725 Penny Rd.

Live in the District Music Series has its second-to-last show this Thursday, with country musician Chris Bandi performing at 6:30 PM. The music is outdoors in front of the Park West 14 theater in Park West Village and is free to attend.

West Regional Library is holding a workshop on how to create comic books and graphic novels, namely how to blend illustration with writing. It takes place at 6:30 PM and pre-registration is requested.

Friday, June 1, 2018

The En Plein Air Gallery and Auction takes place at the Cary Arts Center, with art created at the early May En Plein Air event. There will be refreshments, dance and the silent auction will benefit the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Scholarship Fund and it all starts at 6 PM.

Bond Park is holding its monthly “Bands, Bites and Boats” this Friday, with live music by local musician Garland Mason, food and boat rentals. The event starts at 6 PM at the Bond Park Boathouse.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is hosting another performance by the North Carolina Symphony as part of Summerfest 2018. This show will have the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein and their musicals. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, June 2, 2018

Fortnight Brewing is hosting a candle-making workshop on making candles from soy wax. There will also be food trucks, drinks from Fortnight, and it starts at 3 PM.

North Carolina FC take on Bethlehem Steel FC at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park at 7 PM this Saturday. The local soccer team has been on a win streak at home in their past four games.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is hosting another Summerfest show with the North Carolina Symphony this Saturday, with music associated with superheroes from television and film. The performance starts at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, June 3, 2018

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is hosting a celebration of the Philharmonic Association’s Triangle Youth Music and its 30th anniversary. In addition to music, there will be games and more, with donations for the association accepted. The show starts at 2 PM.

Kids Together Playground is celebrating its birthday with activities, games, refreshments, mascots, a misting garden and more. The celebration starts at 3 PM.

The Cary Classical Concerts Series brings more classical music to Cary with a performance of the Schumann Quintet at Saint Francis United Methodist Church. The show starts at 5 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Museum of Art is holding a dining and art event, with a discussion of modern art in the gallery’s “You Are Here” show as well as a dinner. It starts at 6:30 PM.

Kickin’ It Country is a festival of country music in Raleigh at Midtown Park. There will also be barbecue, local beer vendors, kids’ activities and more. It starts at 3 PM.

Motorco Music Hall hosts musicians Darin & Brooke Aldridge, who are an acoustic duo who are growing in popularity across the country. The doors open at 7 PM and the show starts at 8 PM.

