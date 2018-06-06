Weekend Events: Pimento Cheese Festival, Downtown Food and Flea and More

Cary, NC – It looks like this weekend will be much drier than the last one so get ready to enjoy your weekend outdoors, with lots of fun events including the last Live in the District music event of the Summer, the Pimento Cheese Festival in Downtown Cary and much more.

Thursday, June 7, 2018

Cedar Fork Community Center in Morrisville is hosting a “peace walk” in honor of the 1000th birthday of Hindu philosopher Ramanuja. It starts at 5 PM.

Live in the District Music Series is holding its final live outdoor concert of the Summer, with a performance by Southern soul group Jim Quick & the Coastline Band. The concert is free and starts at 6:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing independent dramas this weekend, with the Japanese cultural story Oh Lucy playing at 2 and 7 PM and the animated biography Loving Vincent at 9:15 PM.

Friday, June 8, 2018

Family Style Fridays is a weekly event at the Mayton Inn with live music from 6 to 9 PM while guests get dinner at The Verandah or the porch from 5 to 10 PM.

The Cary Arts Center is holding a reception for the grand opening of its “Academy Street Artworks Project” show. There will also be a tour as guests can learn about these Downtown Cary-inspired art pieces. It is free to attend and starts at 6 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is screening the film “Wonder Woman” as part of the WakeMed Movies by Moonlight series. Doors open at 7 PM and kids 12 and younger get in for free.

Saturday, June 9, 2018

The Pimento Cheese Festival is a celebration of all things pimento cheese-related, taking place along S Academy Street in Downtown Cary, with food trucks, cheese sculpting and more. It runs from 11 AM to 4 PM.

North Carolina FC takes on FC Cincinnati at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, with the competition starting up at 7 PM.

The Cary Theater is hosting musicians Bill West and Ari Pappalardo in an acoustic performance, presented by Six String. The concert starts at 8 PM.

Sunday, June 10, 2018

Downtown Cary Food and Flea is back at Fidelity Bank Plaza with local artists, craftsmakers and more selling food, beer, arts, crafts and other goods. It runs from noon to 4 PM.

West Regional Library is holding a talk on how to travel Europe by train while accounting for best places to go and how to save money. Registration is requested, with the workshop starting at 2 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Symphony is playing a concert where the music of Mozart will be paired with the Milos Forman film “Amadeus,” starting at 7:30 PM. It takes place at Meymandi Concert Hall this Thursday and Friday.

Triangle Psych Fest is a celebration of psychedelic music, taking place at Raleigh venue the Wicked Witch. Bands include Laser Witch Queens, Tide Eyes, Lazaris Pit, Giant Red Panda and Timothy Eerie, starting at 8 PM on Friday.

The Historic Durham Athletic Park is hosting a screening of the film “Bull Durham.” It is free but tickets are required and beer from the Bull Durham Beer Co. will be served. Doors open at 7:30 PM and the screening starts at 8:45 PM on Friday.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Jessica Patrick.