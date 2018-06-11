Top-Ranked Team Beats NCFC 2-0

Cary, NC – In a hard-fought match, North Carolina FC was unable to overcome the leaders of their league group, FC Cincinnati, and fell 2-0.

Tough Competition

North Carolina FC took on FC Cincinnati at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, June 9, 2018 and started off aggressive. NCFC led on shots in the opening half hour but were unable to score past Cincinnati goalkeeper Evan Newton. Also, former NCFC captain Nazmi Albadawi returned to Sahlen’s Stadium as he now plays for Cincinnati.

But by the 37th minute, a quick play by Cincinnati changed the dynamic of the match. Russell Cicerone attacked NCFC’s goal and NCFC goalkeeper Alex Tambakis blocked and deflected the ball. Immediately after, Cincinnati’s Danni Konig got the rebound with a headshot, making the score 1-0.

In the second half, NCFC continued to play to put pressure on Cincinnati but could not put numbers on the board. Daniel Rios came within seconds of scoring, with his shot deflected at the last second by Tambakis after Rios got a pass from Steven Miller. Rios came close again in the 83rd minute but Newton stopped it once again.

To make matters worse for NCFC, Cincinnati added one more point on top of the pile, with Jimmy McLaughlin scoring from a few yards out at the 87th minute. The game ended 2-0.

Looking Forward

After the game, NCFC Head Coach Colin Clarke said the team had some good moments against FC Cincinnati but in the end, it wasn’t good enough.

“We played some good stuff – passed it, moved it against a good team – and opened them up, created chances,” Clarke said. “In front of goal, we weren’t good enough tonight. In front of our goal, we weren’t good enough in big moments, and that’s the difference in the game right there.”

NCFC takes on Ottawa Fury FC at home on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7 PM.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Rob Kinnan.