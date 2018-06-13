Weekend Events: Beyond Film Festival, NC Courage and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is the Cary Theater’s first ever “Beyond: the Film Festival,” as well as a home game by the undefeated North Carolina Courage, an auction at Garden Supply Co. and more.

Thursday, June 14, 2018

Beyond: The Film Festival is the Cary Theater’s first film festival, with short films from as close as Cary and as far as India and everywhere in between. Short films and classic features will play all this weekend. On Thursday, it’s My Darling Clementine at 2 PM and Missing Johnny at 7 PM.

RallyPoint Sports Grill hosts local musician Garland Mason to perform an acoustic set. The show starts at 5 PM.

The Cary Town Council is holding its regular meeting at Town Hall at 6:30 PM. These meetings are open to the public and can be a good way to learn what is happening around Cary.

Friday, June 15, 2018

Beyond: the Film Festival is screening short films in blocks throughout Friday, at 1 and 7 PM. Short films come from directors across the United States, as well as Canada, India, Israel, Lebanon and more. All take place at the Cary Theater.

Acoustic Nights in the District is a series of free, outdoor acoustic concerts at Park West Village in Morrisville. The show starts at 6 PM in front of the Park West 14 theater and shows continue every Friday and Saturday until Saturday, October 20, 2018.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is hosting “WakeMed Movies by Moonlight,” with an outdoor screening of the film “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Doors open at 7 PM and the movie starts around 8:30 PM. Kids 12 and younger get in free.

Saturday, June 16, 2018

Garden Supply Co. is holding a Summer auction with plants, antiques, home decor and furniture. The auction runs from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Beyond: the Film Festival is holding a special staged reading of winning scripts submitted to the competition. See actors read these short scripts aloud and get a peek behind the filmmaking process, starting at 2 PM at the Cary Theater.

The North Carolina Courage, our local undefeated soccer team, takes on the Utah Royals at home. The game takes place at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park at 7 PM.

Around the Triangle

It Shoulda Been You is an outdoor theater event at Pullen Park’s “Theater in the Park.” Starting this Friday, the comedy-musical runs every weekend at 7:30 PM until July.

Downtown Apex hosts the Peak City Pig Fest, with barbecue vendors and barbecue competitions, all sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, the top American barbecue sanctioning body. The festival takes place Friday and Saturday, starting at 5 PM on Friday and 11 AM on Saturday.

The Durham Bulls take on the Gwinnet Stripers at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park this Friday. Every Friday home game, there is a fireworks display after the game so make it out to see the Bulls play at 7:05 PM.

