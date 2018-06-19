Cary Railroad Crossing Closing Next Month

Cary, NC – Starting July 2018, a major railroad crossing in West Cary will close, with detours available in the meantime and plans to realign the roads and put driver under the railroad in the future.

The railroad crossing on Carpenter Fire Station Road, near Town of Cary Park between NC-55 and Morrisville Carpenter Road, will close in July. The target date according to the Town of Cary and CSX is Wednesday, July 11, 2018, though this depends on weather and other random factors.

This will be a permanent closing and there are currently plans to realign that stretch of Carpenter Fire Station Road, eventually making it a median-divided road with four lanes that will go underneath the railroad line. That project is not yet under construction but the target date for completion is 2022.

In the meantime, the railroad crossing on Morrisville Carpenter Road will stay open, which is just one road south of the Carpenter Fire Station crossing.

Traffic is also going to be diverted from this crossing soon as the O’Kelly Chapel Hill Road extension is set to open later this Summer. It will connect O’Kelly to Little Road, also over a railroad crossing.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Google Maps.