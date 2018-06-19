Cary, NC – Last week saw Cary’s first film festival. It featured a movie in the park, a shorts competition, a screenplay workshop, the filmmakers’ brunch and more. Here are some scenes from Beyond: the Film Festival.

Lots of other stuff went on at the film festival, including parties at Pharmacy Bottle + Beverage, Bond Brothers Beer Company and the Mayton Inn. There was a short film competition decided by audience vote. The Chandler family put in an appearance and described what it was like to work at The Cary Theater when Eisenhower was President.

Story and photos by Hal Goodtree, member of the Cary Theater Program Advisory Board.