Summer Solstice Events In and Around Cary

Cary, NC – Now that we have electric lights, we may not notice the length of the day as much as our ancestors. But this Thursday, June 21, 2018 is the Summer Solstice, or the longest day of the year. Get the most out of this day with our guide to Summer Solstice events.

Events in Cary

Make Music Day is a music celebration taking place on the Summer Solstice with local musicians performing outdoors around Downtown Cary. More than a dozen musicians will be playing for free outdoors, all culminating with a big concert at the Downtown Cary Park at 6:45 PM.

Waltonwood Cary Parkway is celebrating the Summer Solstice with “Zumbafest,” a full day of Zumba classes, each one 45 minutes long. It runs from 6 AM to 8 PM and is open to people of all ages and Zumba ability levels. This event is also a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Peachy Keen Boutique in Cary is holding a special shopping event on the day of the Solstice from noon to 4 PM, benefiting the Polka Dot Mama Melanoma Foundation. There will also be sangria, food, trunk shows and more.

Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve is celebrating the Summer Solstice later in the week on Saturday, June 24, 2018. Starting at 7 PM, participants can get a tour of the forest in the nature preserve and hear stories around the campfire.

Around the Triangle

The Summer Solstice 6.21 Mile Run is a digital race, with participants picking their own personal track of 6.21 miles to run, jog, walk or even run on a treadmill. People who register online also donate to Kids Alive International.

Expanding Your Mind – Summer Solstice is a meditation event on the Solstice at Raleigh’s Sagewood Center. After the meditation, there will also be discussions of wellness and spirituality, with the entire event starting at 7 PM.

Graze In Peace in Durham is holding a Summer Solstice potluck from 4 to 8 PM, with vegan food, live music, drinks and more, with RSVPing online.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Janice Waltzer and Duncan H.