Weekend Events: Cedar Street Grooves, Bluegrass and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is Cedar Street Grooves in Downtown Cary, as well as live music and a celebration of bluegrass, a North Carolina FC home game and more.

Thursday, June 21, 2018

Cedar Street Grooves is a series of live concerts, stand-up comedy, DJ sets and more along E Cedar Street. It starts at 5 PM and is a production of Postmaster, Raleigh Cary Realty and VibeHouse405. Cedar Street Grooves repeats monthly on the third Wednesday.

The Cary Theater is playing new independent films this weekend, with the comedy Hector and the Search for Happiness playing at 2 and 7 PM and the historical/political drama Chappaquiddick playing at 9:30 PM.

St. Francis United Methodist Church is holding its monthly discussion of the book “The New Jim Crow.” It starts at 7 PM and is open and free to anyone.

Friday, June 22, 2018

Acoustic Nights in the District is back at Park West Village, with a free, outdoor concert in front of the Park West 14 theater. The show repeats weekly and starts at 6 PM.

Celebration of Bluegrass takes place at the Page-Walker Center, with students from the Pinecone Council of Traditional Music’s Bluegrass Camp performing a free show. Hear mandolin, fiddle, guitar and more, all starting at 6 PM.

The Cary Theater is hosting a live performance by acoustic duo “Heart Society,” who will be playing at 8 PM. This concert is presented by Six String.

Saturday, June 23, 2018

The Mother Teresa Catholic Mission is holding a yard sale fundraiser for its mission trips. It starts at 8 AM to noon at St. Michaels’ Catholic Church, regardless of weather.

RallyPoint Sports Grill is holding a Crawfish Boil with crawfish, draft beer from Crank Arm Brewing and live music by Mel Meltone and the Wicked Mojos. The festivities starts at 3 PM.

North Carolina FC returns to the home filed to compete against Louisville City FC. The match starts at 7 PM.

Around the Triangle

Hip hop music icon Biz Markie is performing and DJing in Raleigh at the Ritz. The show will include music from the 1980s and 1990s, starting at 8 PM this Friday.

Red Hat Amphitheater is holding a concert presented by Band Together N.C. with local bands playing, including Walk the Moon. The show starts at 6 PM.

Durham Comics Fest is for all comic book fans of all ages, taking place all across Durham. It runs for a week starting at Friday, with guests including Liz Prince, Molly Ostertag, Jenny Zervakis, Amy Godfrey and more, with more info online.

