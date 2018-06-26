July 2018 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – This month at the Cary Theater, there are several new independent films and documentaries, as well as multiple performances courtesy of the Cary Playwrights’ Forum.

New Independent Films

Little Pink House – Friday, July 6 at 7 PM; Saturday, July 7 at 9:30 PM; Sunday, July 8 at 2 PM; Thursday, July 12 at 2 PM; Sunday, July 15 at 2 PM

Bye Bye Germany – Thursday, July 19 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, July 20 at 9 PM; Sunday, July 22 at 2 PM

Documentaries

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami – Friday, July 6 at 9 PM; Saturday, July 7 at 7 PM; Thursday, July 12 at 9 PM;

Straws – Thursday, July 12 at 7 PM (Free, presented by Toward Zero Waste Cary and Greenish Neighbor)

Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf – Thursday, July 19 at 9:15 PM; Friday, July 20 at 7 PM; Thursday, July 26 at 2 PM; Sunday, July 29 at 2 PM

North of Nightfall – Tuesday, July 31 at 6:30 PM (Presented by Triangle Off-Road Cyclists)

Live Performances

As well as live comedy and music, this month, the Cary Theater will be hosting the Cary Playwrights’ Forum’s “NC 10By10,” with 10 short plays written by local playwrights all on one night.

Chuck Brodsky with Mark Bunn, presented by Six String – Friday, July 13 at 8 PM

Comedy with Larry Weaver and David Ferrell – Saturday, July 14 at 8 PM

Chris Rosser and Aaron Price, presented by Six String – Saturday, July 21 at 8 PM

NC 10By10, presented by the Cary Playwrights’ Forum – Thursday, July 26 at 7:30 PM; Friday, July 27 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, July 28 at 2 and 7:30 PM

Other Film Events

A Room with a View – Sunday, July 1 at 2 PM

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Thursday, July 5 at 7 PM

Cinema Overdrive: Short Night of Glass Dolls – Wednesday, July 18 at 7:30 PM

The Peanuts Movie – Tuesday, July 24 at 2 PM (sensory-friendly screening)

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.