Weekend Events: Art Loop, Cary Live Concert and More

Cary, NC – There are several big events in Cary this weekend, with Final Friday Art Loop, the Cary Live concert at the Downtown Park, a performance by the NC Symphony and NC Jazz Repertory Orchestra and much more.

Thursday, June 28, 2018

RallyPoint Sports Grill is hosting local musician Garland Mason. Mason’s concert will start at 5 PM.

West Regional Library is holding a writing workshop, specifically on how to work with small, local and independent publishers once your writing is complete. Representatives from Regal House will be there to talk with you, starting at 6:30 PM. Pre-registration requested.

The Cary Theater is playing movies, both classic and new, this weekend. On Thursday, political drama Chappaquiddick starts at 7 PM and the road trip comedy National Lampoon’s Vacation at 9:15 PM.

Friday, June 29, 2018

Cary Art Loop is every Final Friday each month, and it’s back this month as well. See new artwork and meet with the artists at galleries, museums, town buildings and more, with guides and maps online. All receptions start at 6 PM.

Acoustic Nights in the District is a series of live, outdoor concerts at Park West Village in Morrisville, this Friday and Saturday. This weekend, the Kevin Olson Band and Brooke Hatala will be performing, in front of the Park West 14 theater, starting at 6 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is holding a “Movies by Moonlight” screening of the film Paddington 2 about Paddington Bear. Children 12 and younger get in for free, with the outdoor film screening starting at 8:30 PM.

Saturday, June 30, 2018

The 2018 Run for Hope IDF 5K Run/Walk is a fundraising event for InterDevelopmental Futbol in Cary and it includes a kid’s fun run. The run starts at WakeMed Soccer Park at 8 AM with registration online.

Cary Live is a free outdoor concert at the Cary Downtown Park, with band “The Brevet.” The show starts at 7 PM with food trucks and beer vendors.

NC Symphony Summerfest continues at Koka Booth Amphitheatre with the North Carolina Symphony and the North Carolina Jazz Repertory Orchestra playing 1920s and 1930s jazz music from Gershwin, Glenn Miller and more. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

Apex’s Outdoor Music Series continues this Summer, with an outdoor performance this Friday by the Hill Country Cosmopolitans. It takes place at 7 PM at the Apex Historic Depot.

This Saturday and Sunday, it’s the Repticon Raleigh Reptile and Exotic Animal Show, running from 10 AM to 5 PM at the State Fairgrounds.

For people interested in science and physics, Durham’s Museum of Life + Science will host a talk by James Beacham of CERN to talk about particle physics, the large hadron collider and more. The talk starts at 6 PM and there will be an audience Q&A.

