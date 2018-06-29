Business Bits: bu•ku, Downtown Developments and More

Cary, NC – There are big pieces of restaurant news in Cary this month, as well as new openings in Downtown Cary.

Restaurant News

There is a lot of big restaurant news in Cary this month, with bu•ku in Downtown Raleigh moving to Cary in the former An location in Harrison Pointe. It is expected to open in early 2019.

In Downtown Cary, Big Dom’s Bagel Shop is opening in the former Lil Caesar’s on E Chatham Street. Big Dom’s is run by the owners of Pizzeria Faulisi nearby.

In Waverly Place, MOD Pizza opened its first Cary location on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

In and Around Downtown

On Kildaire Farm Road across from the Cary Arts Center, Gather Goods Co. is now open with office space for local entrepreneurs and space for classes and events.

Also on Kildaire Farm Road, Cary Family Dental is adding a second location.

On Walnut Street, the AAA Superstore is holding an official ribbon-cutting on Saturday, July 14, 2018, with the store opening at the beginning of June.

Other Business News

In Morrisville, the general manager of Peppers Market and Sandwich Store on Grace Park Drive has transitioned to the role of owner.

And Downtown Cary’s S&A Communication won eight Hermes Creative Awards this month from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich. Business news sponsored in part by Waverly Place in Cary.