Independence Day 2018 Celebrations In and Around Cary

Cary, NC – With Independence Day next week, start planning for the holiday with our guide to July 4 events around town and the Triangle.

Bond Park Celebrations

Bond Park has day-long festivities for Independence Day, starting with a fishing competition at 8 AM and awards for biggest fish, smallest fish and more.

At 9:30 AM, there will be a parade decoration and preparation workshop, with floats, bicycles and other transportation decorated for a parade starting at 10:30 AM.

Then, for the rest of the day, there will be various contests with watermelon-eating, balloon-tossing and more.

Koka Booth Amphiteatre

Like Bond Park, Koka Booth Amphitheatre has a whole day of events and celebrations, kicking off with a scavenger hunt, a ferris wheel and many more games and children’s activities, running from 3 to 7 PM.

There will be other events during that time. Starting at 4:30 PM, there will be contests for corn hole and competitive eating. Also, at 5:45 PM, the Cary Town Band will be performing.

Then the main event of the night is at 7:30 PM when the North Carolina Symphony plays patriotic music, concluding with a fireworks show.

Other July 4 Events in Cary

The Taylor Family YMCA is holding an Independence Day event at 10 AM at their flag pole, with a reading of the Declaration of Independence as well as face-painting and popsicles and more. It is free to attend.

The Cary Arts Center is holding an Independence Day Eve event with the Cary Town Band playing music from World War I. The show starts with a performance by the Applause! Cary Youth Theatre, starting at 6:30 PM. It is free to attend.

July 4 Events Around the Triangle

In Morrisville, there will be an Independence Day Eve fireworks at the Morrisville Community Park from 6 to 10 PM. There will be food trucks but no outside alcohol or glass are allowed in.

Then, at Morrisville Town Hall, there will be a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 AM on July 4. Advance tickets can be bought at the Cedar Fork Community Center (1050 Town Hall Drive), Morrisville Aquatics and Fitness Center (1301 Morrisville Parkway) or the Parks Administration Building (240 Town Hall Drive).

In Raleigh, there will be a fireworks display on July 4, launching from the Varsity Lot at NC State University, with free viewing at surrounding parking lots. Gates open at 6 PM with the display starting around 9:30 PM.

Also in Raleigh at the Joel Lane Museum House, with a free open house from 11 AM to 4 PM. Learn about the 18th Century and how people lived and operated then and visit the museum house’s large garden.

Downtown Apex will have a July 4 Celebration with a bike parade, a splash-down by the Apex Fire Department and more. Events run from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Durham Bulls Athletic Park is holding a Durham Bulls baseball game, opening for free after the seventh inning so people can see the fireworks display at the end of the game.

Fullsteam Brewery in Durham is holding a free July 4 celebration from noon to midnight with beer specials, hot dogs and ice cream, plus a fireworks show at 10 PM.

