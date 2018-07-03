Pictures: Cary Live in the Downtown Park

Cary, NC – The weather was warm but not sweltering last Saturday night, June 30, 2018, as The Brevet took the stage for Cary Live.

Cary Live is a new series that features rising national acts in a free concert at the Cary Downtown Park. Each music event in the new park seems to draw more and more people. The crowd Saturday night lounged around the fountain and on lawn chairs and park benches. Fortnight Brewing was there and so was Raleigh Brewing Company. Holy Mole had a taquito special on the menu that was delicious. Kids walked around with big scoops from Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream.

While The Brevet rocked out two sets of originals, families played foosball, ping pong and bocci. The crowd was young and old, hipster and not-so-hipster, born here and just-moved-into-town. Most people had probably never heard of The Brevet, but all seemed to share an appreciation for good music and hanging out in the park on a mild Saturday night. Diversity, the Cary way.

Shout out to Town staff for once again pulling off a major production with class and style. The sound was excellent and the band seemed happy, always a good sign. They even posed for selfies with the crowd after the show.

Cary Live returns on Saturday July 21 and September 22, 2018.

Story and photos by Hal Goodtree.