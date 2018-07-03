Weekend Events: NC Symphony, North Carolina FC and More

Cary, NC – Beat the heat this weekend with fun events in Cary, including a performance by the North Carolina Symphony, a North Carolina FC home game and more.

Friday, July 6, 2018

Acoustic Nights in the District continues this Friday and Saturday, with a live performance by Grace Bell and Steve Holcomb, running from 6 to 9 PM for free outside in front of the Stone Theater in Park West Village.

Bands, Bites and Boats returns for July, with a live performance by musician Chris Overstreet. This is an event with hot dogs, paddle boats on Bond Lane, all starting at 6 PM.

The Cary Theater kicks off July with screenings of new independent films and documentaries. It starts this weekend with the drama Little Pink House at 7 PM and the Grace Jones documentary Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami at 9 PM.

Saturday, July 7, 2018

North Carolina FC takes on the Charleston Battery in soccer competition at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, taking place at 7 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre continues NC Summerfest as the North Carolina Symphony performs music from famous Russian composers, such as Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff. Children 12 and younger get in for free and the show starts at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, July 8, 2018

Trillium Beauty runs a pop-up shop each Saturday and Sunday, at their Trillium Beauty location on W Chatham St., starting at 8:30 AM.

Around the Triangle

Eyes Up Here is a stand-up comedy show featuring local female comedians, starting at 8 PM at Neptunes Parlour in Downtown Raleigh.

NC State 4-H Horse Show is a horse show with competitions in speed events, jumping, dressage and more. The show runs all this weekend at the Governor James B. Hunt Horse Complex at the state fairgrounds. It goes from 2 to 5 PM and is free to attend.

Festival for the Eno is all this weekend at the West Point on the Eno in Durham City Park, with 70 local bands performing to raise money for the river and its upkeep.

