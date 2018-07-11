Weekend Events: Tom Petty, Live Comedy and More

Cary, NC – This weekend has a lot of fun events, from the North Carolina Symphony performing the music of Tom Petty at Koka Booth Amphitheatre to live music and comedy at the Cary Theater and more.

Thursday, July 12, 2018

The Cary Theater is playing new independent films and documentaries this week, including a free screening of the documentary Straws about plastic waste, starting at 7 PM and the films Little Pink House and Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami.

Chatham Street Wine Market holds a weekly wine tasting on Thursdays. It starts at 5 PM and goes until 7 PM.

Friday, July 13, 2018

Acoustic Nights in the District is this Friday and Saturday with local musicians performing for free outdoors at Park West Village. This week, Faith Bardill and Butter perform, with the concerts going from 6 to 9 PM in front of the Stone Theater in the shopping center.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is screening “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” outdoors this Friday as part of their “WakeMed Movies by Moonlight” series. The screening is also free for children 12 and younger and begins at dusk, with the doors opening at 7 PM.

The Cary Theater is hosting a concert with acoustic musicians Chuck Brodsky and Mark Bunn. Both are accomplished touring musicians and the show is presented by Six String, starting at 8 PM.

Saturday, July 14, 2018

Sertoma Amphitheatre in Bond Park is holding a concert by jazz fusion band “All-Nite Public Radio.” This is a free concert, starting at 7 PM, presented by PineCone.

The North Carolina Symphony continues its Summerfest series with a concert at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. The concert features the music of Tom Petty, conducted by Wesley Schultz. Children 12 and younger get in for free and it starts at 7:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is holding a stand-up comedy night with clean comedians Larry Weaver and David Ferrell performing. The show starts at 8 PM.

Sunday, July 15, 2018

West Regional Library is holding a literary tea with a historical fiction theme. Enjoy tea and cookies while meeting local authors. The event starts at 2 PM and it is free, but registration is requested.

Around the Triangle

From now until July 22, Kennedy Theatre in Downtown Raleigh is hosting a live performance of Big Fish, at 8 PM on Fridays, 2 and 8 PM on Saturdays and 3 PM on Sundays.

Country Dancing in the Mill Yard is a free dancing event this Saturday at Historic Yates Mill County Park in Raleigh, starting at noon.

The Durham Bulls play the Charlotte Knights this Friday at 7 PM. Durham Bulls Athletic Park is outfitted with a “Stranger Things” theme and fans are encouraged to dress like their favorite characters.

