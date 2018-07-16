Road Closure This Week in Downtown Cary

Cary, NC – This week, one of Downtown Cary’s key connecter roads will be closed to traffic during the day.

South Walker Street in Downtown Cary is closed from Monday, July 16 to Friday, July 20, 2018 due to construction of the new Downtown Cary Library and parking deck. Only the portion of South Walker Street between E Park Street and Walnut Street will be closed.

The road will only be closed from roughly 7 AM to 4 PM each day and drivers moving northbound (from Walnut Street to E Park Street) will be given access through flaggers.

The best detour here will be with S Academy Street and E Park Street, which will allow any driver to circumvent the construction and make the trip easier overall.

