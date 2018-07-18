Weekend Events: Cary Live, North Carolina FC and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, there are two big concerts in Downtown Cary, a home game by North Carolina FC, plus several shows and more.

Thursday, July 19, 2018

Cedar Street Grooves is back this month, with a live concert and other performances along E Cedar Street by Postmaster. The event is a production of Postmaster, Raleigh Cary Realty and VibeHouse405, starting at 5 PM.

The Cary Theater is playing new international films and documentaries this weekend, including the comedy Bye Bye Germany at 2 and 7 PM and the nature documentary Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf at 9:15 PM.

Friday, July 20, 2018

Acoustic Nights in the District is this Friday and Saturday at Park West Village, with Paige Johnson and Tony Barnes performing this weekend, starting at 6 PM each night. The outdoor concerts are free and take place in front of the Park West Theater.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is continuing its WakeMed Movies by Moonlight series with an outdoor screening of Cars 3, with doors opening at 7 PM and the film starting at around 8:30 PM. It is free for children aged 12 and younger.

Saturday, July 21, 2018

Good Hope Farm is holding a volunteer work day Saturday morning at 9 AM. Volunteers will help with weeding, mulching and more, with no prior farming or gardening experience necessary. Bring sturdy shoes and a water bottle, with equipment provided. Sign up online.

The Cary Downtown Park is holding another Cary Live concert with national band The Roosevelts performing. There will also be food trucks, beer vendors and more. The show starts at 7 PM.

North Carolina FC returns home to play against Toronto FC II. The game takes place at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park at 7 PM.

Around the Triangle

The Dave Matthews Band is playing at the Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in South Raleigh. The concert starts at 7:30 PM.

Starting this weekend, Raleigh’s Little Theatre is hosting a performance of Into The Woods. The shows are at 7:30 PM on Friday and Saturday and 3 PM on Sunday.

Che Apalache, a bluegrass and Latin music fusion band, is performing in Durham at the Bullpen Beer Garden. The show is free for everyone and starts at 8:30 PM.

