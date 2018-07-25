Weekend Events: Cary Art Loop, Barbecue Festival and More

Cary, NC – In the final weekend of July, see art by local artist during Cary Art Loop, check out the Beer, Bourbon and Barbecue Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre and much more.

Thursday, July 26, 2018

The Cary Town Council is holding its regular meeting, with Public Hearings, votes on Cary issues, public comment and more. These meetings are a good way to learn about what is going on around town, with the meeting starting at 6:30 PM at Cary Town Hall.

All this weekend, the Cary Theater is hosting NC 10by10, in partnership with the Cary Playwrights Forum. These are 1o plays, each 10 minutes long, written by local playwrights. The show runs from Thursday to Saturday and starts at 7:30 PM with an additional show at 2 PM on Saturday.

Friday, July 27, 2018

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is the site of the Beer, Bourbon and Barbecue Festival, with food and drinks from all over as well as live music and games. It starts at 6 PM on Friday and noon on Saturday.

Cary Art Loop is the final Friday of each month, with art exhibits including receptions by the artists who created them. Venues include galleries, museums, Cary facilities and more, with all shows starting at 6 PM.

The Page-Walker Arts and History Center is holding the Starlight Concert Series and this Friday, Celtic and Welsh band Brynmor perform their mix of folk music and rock ‘n’ roll. The concert starts at 7 PM.

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Acoustic Nights in the District continues this weekend, with performances at 6 PM. Chip Perry performs on Friday and Christina Marks performs on Saturday, for free outdoor in front of the Park West theater in Park West Village.

North Carolina FC competes at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park up against one of the league’s top teams: the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. The match is at 7 PM.

Sunday, July 29, 2018

First United Methodist Church is holding a fundraiser concert with Christian musician Ellis Paul. This is a fundraiser for Bridge the Gap Southeast Raleigh Mission of Celebration Service. The show starts at 2 PM.

Around the Triangle

The Raleigh Sports Card, Memorabilia and Comic Book Show is this weekend at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. Collectors and fans can see more than 200 tables at this three day event.

Newsies, the Disney-produced musical about newsboys, comes to the Duke Energy Center in Downtown Raleigh this weekend. Shows start at 7:30 PM.

Empire Strikes Brass is a free outdoor music event at Durham Central Park on Foster Street, with a wide variety of music melded into brass big band music. The show starts at 6 PM this Friday.

