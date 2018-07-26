Business Bits: Downtown Cary, Replacing Stores and More

Cary, NC – This month, we got news of several new Cary businesses coming into stores you may be familiar with, as well as details on the Cotton House Craft Brewers in Downtown Cary.

This month, we learned more about Cotton House Craft Brewers along Academy Street in Downtown Cary, which will have beer by the new brewery as well as food and live entertainment, with plans to open by September 2018.

Also, there are new restaurants coming into businesses readers may recognize. At the intersection of High House Road and Davis Drive, health food chain Clean Eatz is moving into the former Five Guys location.

On Kildaire Farm Road, Pizza La Stella will be opening in the former Hurricanes Grill.

And in the Bass Pro Shop shopping center, Terra Bonum Salad Café is moving into the former Giardino Gourmet Salads.

In other business news, Walgreens has bought all Rite Aids in the country and will be closing some locations in Cary, including the Rite Aid on Jones Franklin Road and others.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Cotton House Craft Brewers and Mike Mozart. Business coverage on CaryCitizen sponsored in part by Waverly Place.