August 2018 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – This August, the Frame by Frame series returns to the Cary Theater, as well as several new documentaries and independent films, plus live performances and more.

Frame by Frame

Frame by Frame is a screening series where classic films are played at the Cary Theater and then analyzed and broken down. These discussions are hosted and led by Modern School of Film founder Robert Milazzo.

Rosemary’s Baby – Tuesday, August 14 at 7 PM

The Bride Wore Black – Tuesday, August 21 at 7 PM

The Great Silence – Tuesday, August 28 at 7 PM

Night of the Living Dead – Tuesday, September 4 at 7 PM

New Documentaries

RBG – Thursday, August 2 at 7 PM; Friday, August 3 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, August 4 at 7 PM; Sunday, August 5 at 2 PM; Thursday, August 9 at 2 PM

Inventing Tomorrow (Full Frame Roadshow: free screening) – Thursday, August 9 at 7:30 PM

The King – Saturday, August 11 at 7 and 9:30 PM; Thursday, August 23 at 2 and 9 PM; Friday, August 24 at 7 PM; Saturday, August 25 at 9 PM; Sunday, August 26 at 2 PM

Filmworker – Thursday, August 16 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, August 17 at 9 PM; Thursday, August 23 at 7 PM

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards – Friday, August 24 at 9:30 PM; Saturday, August 25 at 7 PM; Thursday, August 30 at 2 and 7 PM

Other Film Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, Presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, August 1 at 7 PM

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool – Thursday, August 2 at 9:15 PM; Friday, August 3 at 7 PM; Saturday, August 4 at 9:15 PM

Film-Art-Dance Festival – Sunday, August 12 at 2 PM

Alice, Sweet Alice, presented by Cinema Overdrive – Wednesday, August 15 at 7:30 PM

Dr. Strangelove, or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love The Bomb – Thursday, August 16 at 9 PM

The Killing – Friday, August 17 at 7 PM

Barry Lyndon – Sunday, August 19 at 2 PM

Field of Dreams (fundraising screening) – Sunday, August 19 at 6 PM

Persona – Thursday, August 30 at 9 PM

Scenes from a Marriage – Friday, August 31 at 7 PM

Live Events

Doug MacLeod and Walter Parks, presented by Six String – Friday, August 10 at 8 PM

Comedy Night with Julie Scoggins and Melissa Douty – Saturday, August 18 at 8 PM

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and Hal Goodtree.