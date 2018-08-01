Weekend Events: Local Soccer, Cary Concerts and More

Cary, NC – Get out of the rain and the heat this weekend with lots of fun events, including two soccer games, concerts all over town and much more.

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Parent Chats with Bill Fletcher is a chance for parents of students in a Wake County public school to talk with Bill Fletcher, a member of the county education board. With the 2018-19 school year starting soon, this is a way to learn about what’s happening as well as ask questions. It starts at 1 PM at the Cary Chamber of Commerce.

Chatham Street Wine Market is holding its weekly wine tasting, with a different guest pouring a selected wine each Thursday. The event starts at 5 PM.

The Heart of Cary Association is holding a networking meeting this Thursday, with both members and non-members welcome to attend. It starts at 5:30 PM at the Mayton Inn.

Friday, August 3, 2018

Acoustic Nights in the District returns to Park West Village this Friday and Saturday with outdoor free performances by Leah Mason and Garth Robertson respectively. The concerts take place in front of Park West Village’s Stone Theatre and start at 6 PM.

Bands, Bites and Boats returns to the Bond Park Boathouse, with food, paddleboat rides and a performance by local musician Kaylin Roberson. Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs and the show starts at 6 PM.

First Baptist Church in Downtown Cary is holding a concert of Christian music oriented towards women, with a performance by musician Alisa Turner. The cost is $15 and it starts at 7 PM.

Saturday, August 4, 2018

WakeMed Soccer Park is hosting a fundraising run for First Candle, a SIDS research organization. The run is a 5K with a kid’s fun run included, starting at 8 AM.

North Carolina FC plays at home against the Charleston Battery this Saturday, with the game taking place at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park at 7 PM. Charleston is one of the top ranked teams in the league.

Sunday, August 5, 2018

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is hosting ventriloquist Darcy Lynn, who readers may recognize from “America’s Got Talent.” The show is geared toward younger audiences and starts at 6 PM.

The North Carolina Courage, fresh off of winning the first ICC Women’s Tournament, play at home against rivals the Portland Thorns. The game is at 6 PM at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Around the Triangle

Local Color Gallery in Downtown Raleigh is holding a Summer-themed art exhibit on Friday with acrylics by local artist Margo White. The show starts at 6 PM.

The North Carolina Museum of Art is hosting a concert by acclaimed eclectic musicians Kishi Bashi and Jake Shimabukuro. The show starts at 7:30 PM this Friday.

Mary Chapin Carpenter performs at Carolina Theatre this Friday, with the show starting at 8 PM.

