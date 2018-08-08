Upcoming Race Helps Children Fund Their Own Projects

Cary, NC – Cary-based Small Hands Big Hearts United (SHBHU) believes children want to get involved in charities but are often prevented because of their age. But with help from their fundraising race later this month, the organization puts the reins in local children’s hands and helps them find their own projects.

Nurturing Children’s Passions

On Saturday, August 24, 2018, the fourth Small Hands Big Hearts Java Jive Jog is both a 5K, 10K and fun run through Cary, benefiting the local non-profit. The organization started in 2013 and race organizer Anita Pease said they started as a way to facilitate children’s interest in non-profits and charities.

“We believe children are borne compassionate and their parents need to nurture that. Children have an interest in their community but there are barriers for children to get involved, whether it’s age, time or finances,” Pease said.

Now, SHBHU has a variety of programs to help children of various ages get involved, including giving teenagers control over what charitable work they want to pursue.

“Teens propose and lead projects and recruit other teens for this work they’re passionate about,” Pease said. “We want to help the next generation be a more compassionate generation.”

New Run Partner

One big change from previous races is this year’s Small Hands Big Hearts Java Jive Jog is partnered with the Mariam Clinic, a local clinic that treats people without health insurance.

“They are in line with our values,” Pease said. “And they talk about service, responsibility and interaction. We are also about interacting with everyone and not excluding anyone.”

Like much of the work at SHBHU, this partnership came about because of one teen’s work.

“We ask the youth what works and what doesn’t work each year. This year, we were asked by one of our ambassador teens to partner with other non-profits. Her mother is a doctor in the Mariam Clinic so we had that connection,” Pease said. “They help us acquire sponsors and volunteers so it’s been a big benefit.”

Now, Pease said they have doubled their sponsorships over last year and hopes they get twice as many runners as well. Other sponsors include Java Jive and Orangetheory Fitness, who Pease said also help by giving people incentives for registering early.

The race starts at 2425 Java Jive on Kildaire Farm Rd. the morning of Saturday, August 24, 2018, with registration online.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Anita Pease.