Waltonwood Running Food and School Supply Drive This Month

Cary, NC – With the school year starting soon, local Caryites can help make sure local children get everything they need as Waltonwood Cary Parkway holds a donation drive for food and school supplies this week and next.

Donations for the Community

Waltonwood Cary Parkway is running a drive where both Waltonwood residents and general Cary citizens can donate school supplies for Cary Elementary School and non-perishable food for Dorcas Ministries.

Richard Mabe, Waltonwood Cary Parkway’s executive director, said so many residents at Waltonwood are from Cary and still have family in Cary and they are always looking for ways and opportunities to give back.

“Cary Elementary is right down the street and we have lots of residents whose great-grandkids go to school there,” Mabe said. “And as for Dorcas Ministries, Dorcas is great and we have several residents who volunteer there. It’s a good way to partner with members of the local community.”

Giving Back

Mabe said, in talking with Waltonwood residents, they have expressed their happiness with the donation drive and what a good idea they think it is.

“I’ve heard some say they’re glad they can still give back to the community,” Mabe said. “And with the school supply drive, I heard some put in new markers and say ‘Maybe my great-grandkids will be the ones to get these.'”

Residents have also gotten non-perishable food to donate during their grocery store outings throughout the week.

“Each time they go out, they like to give back,” Mabe said.

Donations are open to anyone so if you have school supplies or non-perishable food you want to donate, the donation bin is in the front lobby of Waltonwood and it is open from 9 AM to 6 PM until Friday, August 17, 2018. Mabe also said people making donations are welcome to take a tour.

Waltonwood Cary Parkway is located at 750 SE Cary Pkwy.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Chris Metcalf and Neil Conway.