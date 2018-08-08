Weekend Events: Starlight Concert, Downtown Food and Flea and More

Cary, NC – As the Summer begins to end, take advantage of this time with fun events around Cary, including a free show as part of the Starlight Concert Series, the Downtown Cary Food and Flea and much more.

Thursday, August 9, 2018

Chatham Street Wine Market is holding its weekly wine tasting this Thursday, with a guest pouring wine from a rotating assortment. The tasting starts at 5 PM.

The Cary Town Council is holding one of its monthly meetings at Cary Town Hall this Thursday at 6:30 PM. These meetings are open to the public and can be a good way to learn about what is happening around town.

The Cary Theater is doing a free screening of the documentary “Inventing Tomorrow” about the largest high school science fair that takes place each year in Los Angeles. The screening starts at 7:30 PM.

Friday, August 10, 2018

Koka Booth Amphitheatre is continuing its “WakeMed Movies by Moonlight” series with a screening of “Beauty and the Beast.” This is an outdoor movie, starting at 7 PM, with children 12 and younger getting in for free.

The Page-Walker Center is hosting local popular reggae band Jamrock for a concert as part of the Starlight Concert Series. This show is free to attend and it starts at 7 PM.

The Cary Theater brings Doug MacLeod and Walter Parks to perform their acoustic blues music this Friday. It starts at 8 PM and is presented by Six String.

Saturday, August 11, 2018

Acoustic Nights in the District is this Friday and Saturday at Park West Village with musical acts Mysti Mayhem and Workbook performing at 6 PM. These free, outdoor concerts take place in front of the Park West Stone Theatre.

Sertoma Amphitheatre is hosting singer-songwriter and cellist Shana Tucker. This is a free concert at 6 PM, presented by PineCone.

The Cary Theater is screening the Elvis Presley documentary “The King” this Saturday at 7 and 9:30 PM, with more screenings coming later in the month.

Sunday, August 12, 2018

Downtown Cary Food and Flea comes back to Fidelity Plaza this Sunday from noon to 4 PM. Find local arts, crafts, food, drinks and even hear local music at this outdoor market.

The Cary Theater is continuing the Film-Art-Dance Festival with a screening of dance films from around the world. The screening starts at 2 PM.

The Cary Jaycees are holding their 2018 Chapter Day, with games, free food, raffles and more with proceeds going to the Duke Cancer Center, UNC Burn Center and the Boys & Girls Home of NC. The event starts at 3 PM at 604 E Chatham St.

Around the Triangle

The Lincoln Theatre in Downtown Raleigh is holding the Brotherhood Bash Block Party this Friday. It is a free concert with bands, food and door prizes, starting at 4:30 PM.

The 11th Annual Carolina Music Awards takes place on Saturday at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. This award show starts at 8 PM.

The Durham Performing Arts Center is holding a performance of the Tony-award winning musical The Book of Mormon all this weekend.

